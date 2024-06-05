NETCOM, Fort Huachuca host STEM Day

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold | Students from the Wilcox Theater and Arts Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold | Students from the Wilcox Theater and Arts Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math Program look at equipment June 5. Students from the Willcox Theater and Arts Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math Program visited Fort Huachuca and had the opportunity to experience some of the behind-the-scenes activities from NETCOM, the U.S. Army Information Systems Engineering Command (USAISEC), the United States Army Electronic Proving Ground (EPG) and the Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC), as well as eating at the storied Thunderbird Dining Facility (DFAC). (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold) see less | View Image Page

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. – In the Department of Defense, the support from community members means everything to the service members, Families and civilians in any organization. For the U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM), investing in the community who supports the 24/7/365 global mission will always be a priority.



Students from the Willcox Theater and Arts Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math Program visited Fort Huachuca June 5. The students had the opportunity to experience some of the behind-the-scenes activities from NETCOM, the U.S. Army Information Systems Engineering Command (USAISEC), the United States Army Electronic Proving Ground (EPG) and the Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC), as well as eating at the storied Thunderbird Dining Facility.



Fort Huachuca is home to many unique and talented organizations, and the visit highlighted for the students how different organizations are crucial to mission success.



“Not only the way we work among each other, but how we work with different branches of service and different companies within the civilian sector,” said NETCOM’s Capt. Jennifer Glover.



Often times, people think of the tactical side of the Army and military, and don’t realize the meticulous academic areas involved in the Profession of Arms.



“What a lot of people don’t talk about is the STEM side of it that keeps all this going,” Glover said.



The NETCOM command team, Maj. Gen. Christopher Eubank and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Runk, spoke with the students and shared their thoughts on the importance of STEM.



“Moore’s Law states that about every 18 months technology changes,” Eubank said. “I will tell you it’s about every 11 months today. The way the world is going, job security is in the information technology field.”



Runk was drawn to the Army for the tactical aspect, but entered the service wanting to achieve some technical goals he could take to the civilian world after four years. Now, after 27 years of dedicated service and over three years on Fort Huachuca, Runk shared the STEM opportunities available, both in and out of military service.



“There are a lot of opportunities here on Fort Huachuca and Arizona in the engineering and technology fields,” Runk explained. “You can also enlist or be an officer in the Army and do technical things, or be a Department of the Army Civilian through your STEM background.”



Supporting and teaching the future leaders in our communities is crucial, and Eubank expressed the importance of continued learning.



“I like to say we are growing, learning organisms, so every day is a learning opportunity,” Eubank said. “In the field we’re in, the day you stop learning you become obsolete.”





