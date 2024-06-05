Fort Bliss hosts second annual Baby Expo

Courtesy Photo | On May 23, 2024, 1st Armored Division partnered with William Beaumont Army Medical...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | On May 23, 2024, 1st Armored Division partnered with William Beaumont Army Medical Center to host the second annual Baby Expo at the Non-Commissioned Officer Leadership Center of Excellence for Fort Bliss. see less | View Image Page

FORT BLISS, Texas- On May 23, 2024, 1st Armored Division partnered with William Beaumont Army Medical Center to host the second annual Baby Expo at the Non-Commissioned Officer Leadership Center of Excellence for Fort Bliss.



The Baby Expo is held every year to provide information, public resources, and classes that can benefit Fort Bliss families, especially those who are soon-to-be parents. WBAMC had numerous tables set-up to provide resources ranging from women’s health to labor and delivery.



The event had opening statements from Lt. Col. Ebony Thomas, deputy commanding officer, Division Sustainment Brigade. Lt. Col Thomas explained the importance of the change within Army family policies and reflecting on prior experiences that Soldiers may still be facing today. Her emphasis was for Soldiers to start seeing themselves differently.



Thomas stated, “I have always had to be so many things to so many people, we must see ourselves differently and live unapologetically.”



“Thomas’ words were inspirational and filled the minds of many Soldiers, thus, giving them insight on why they should advocate not only for themselves but for their families,” said Lt. Col. Brandi Mcleod, WBAMC maternal medicine officer in charge stated. “You are your families biggest advocate.”



The expo featured a panel of subject matter experts in the fields of midwifery, pediatrics, obstetrics, family medicine, and behavioral health. The panel provided parents the opportunity to ask the questions that burden every family and ask advice in the eyes of leaders.



Staff Sgt. Nicole Jeffery, a Facebook content creator for Army Mom Life, was also on the panel and felt the audience was able to get accurate answers from the viewpoint of women who are leaders, mothers, and Soldiers, aside from being experts. She stated, “no one should ever feel like they’re alone. There are resources available to help you and your family.”



“Being a parent, sometimes you may feel like you’re losing yourself, but sometimes you have to lose yourself to find yourself because we are ever-changing beings who need to be different versions of our self at different moments in our life,” said Lt. Col. Jennifer White, 1AD officer in charge of the Female Mentorship and Morale Program.



- Story and photos by Staff Sgt. Lauren Feick, WBAMC UPAR