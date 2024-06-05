NAS Pensacola Fleet and Family Expands Resources to Corry Station

Photo By Garrett Dipuma | PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Fleet and Family Support...... read more read more Photo By Garrett Dipuma | PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) recently expanded in-person Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) resources to service members stationed at Corry Station in Pensacola, Florida. The SAPR offices are located on the second floor of building 511 on Chief’s Way. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Dipuma) see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) expanded in-person Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) resources to service members stationed at Corry Station in Pensacola, Florida.



In-person services were previously available at NAS Pensacola’s FFSC. NAS Pensacola FFSC Supervisory Sexual Assault Response Coordinator (SARC) Roger Davidson said this was problematic to some students, as those undergoing initial training at Corry Station could have limited means of transportation to go from base to base.



“Having a subject matter expert on the ground has eased the burden and simplified the process for students attending training at Corry Station,” said Davidson. “This gives them immediate access to care and support instead of having to coordinate transportation from one base to another.”



The Department of Defense initiated the SAPR program to provide victims the resources and support systems needed to recover from trauma. The program also educates the military community on prevention methods. SARCs and victim advocates serve as single points of contact for integrating and coordinating sexual assault victim care to military personnel.



“Sexual assault is everyone’s responsibility, and that is why we are here to help Sailors take care of themselves and their shipmates,” said Catherine Griffin, the NAS Pensacola FFSC victim advocate at Corry Station.



The SAPR office at Corry Station is located on the second floor of Building 511 on Chief’s Way. The Corry Station SAPR office can be reached at (850) 452-6161 or an on-call unit victim advocate can be reached at (850) 449-9231 for immediate assistance.



Survivors of sexual assault in the Department of Defense (DoD) community can also access specialized support at SafeHelpline.org or by calling 877-995-5247.



Other resources available include Military1Source at (800) 342-9647 and the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at (800) 273-8255.



NAS Pensacola, referred to as the "Cradle of Naval Aviation," is designed to support operational and training missions of tenant commands, including the Naval Aviation Technical Training Center (NATTC); Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC); Marine Aviation Training Support Groups (MATSG) 21 and 23 and serves as the headquarters for Naval Education and Training Command (NETC).