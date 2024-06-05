“John Burn 49 – Cleared for takeoff”

Photo By 2nd Lt. Alexis Kula | A U.S. Air Force KC-46 Pegasus from the 305th Air Mobility Wing simulates receiving...... read more read more Photo By 2nd Lt. Alexis Kula | A U.S. Air Force KC-46 Pegasus from the 305th Air Mobility Wing simulates receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, over the North Sea, May 26, 2024. The 100th ARW, 48th Fighter Wing and 305th AMW conducted a flyover at Normandy American Cemetery, France, for a Memorial Day ceremony to honor and remember American service members who made the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Alexis Kula) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – On May 22, 2024, U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 305th Air Mobility Wing embarked on a heritage journey aboard a KC-46 Pegasus – a unique mission with the callsign “John Burn 49.” The name "John Burn" holds historical significance for the “Can Do” wing as a part of the wartime callsign for the home airfield of the 305th Bombardment Group, Royal Air Force Station 105 at Chelveston –John Burn One-Zero-Five. This trip blended past and present by combining this historic callsign with the tail number of the "Windy City Challenger," an aircraft flown by 1st Lt. John Perkins, a relative of Gen. Mike Minihan, commander of Air Mobility Command. The "John Burn 49" callsign thus honors both the station and the brave crew who served.



For the third consecutive year, the 305th AMW traveled to Chelveston, England, to honor the legacy of the 305th Bombardment Group, the wing's predecessor. Although these commemorative trips to Chelveston began in 2017, the 2024 trip was more impactful having Minihan aboard while flying formations over Normandy, France, and Cambridge, England, in honor of Memorial Day.



Chelveston holds deep historical significance as the base of the 305th BG during World War II, which, as a part of the largest air force ever created, played a critical role in the Allied victory during WWII. During the 305th’s combat tour from October 1942 through May 1945, it dropped 22,363 tons of bombs over enemy territory in 480 missions involving 9,321 sorties. Their heroic efforts came at a high cost with 769 “Can Do” Airmen killed in action and many others injured or taken prisoner. The success and sacrifices of these Airmen were pivotal in the nation's triumph over Nazi Germany.



On May 26, 2024, the crew joined formation with a 100th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker and two 48th Fighter Wing F-35 Lightning IIs for a flyover in Normandy, France, retracing a part of the group’s flight path during its infamous “Black Thursday” mission to Schweinfurt, Germany, on October 14, 1943, where 13 aircraft were lost. It also followed the 305th BG’s role in support of the D-Day landings on June 6th, 1944 – a historical connection from the skies that was profoundly moving for the crew.



“Flying over those sacred grounds, it was like the past and present collided,” reflected Maj. Andrew Doenitz, KC-46 aircraft commander. “It’s hard to describe the magnitude and emotion of this experience. It was an honor to fly with 'Windy City Challenger' on the nose and the triangle ‘G’ on the tail. It was a sobering reminder of the courage and sacrifice that propels us forward today.”



This year's heritage trip sought to deepen the connection between past and present Airmen of the 305th AMW. Historians Ian White and Peter Hill from the 305th BG Memorial Association shared captivating stories of valor and resilience. They meticulously crafted and guided visits to the Royal Air Force Museum, the Duxford Imperial War Museum, sites around the former airfield at Chelveston and several cemeteries where the brave Airmen rest.



“Walking the same ground as the ‘Can Do’ Airmen of the past allows us to truly grasp the magnitude of their contributions,” stated Stu Lockhart, the 305th AMW historian. “These stories of courage and sacrifice are a vital link to our present-day Airmen.”



A highlight of this year's trip was Minihan's participation in honoring the deep history of the 305th BG and paying respects to his distant relatives, 1st Lt. John Perkins and 1st Lt. Jack Fleck, who bravely made the ultimate sacrifice in the 1940s. Minihan presented a wreath during the Cambridge American Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony in honor of Perkins, a command pilot with the 422nd Bombardment Squadron, who was tragically lost when his B-17F Flying Fortress named “Windy City Challenger” was shot down over France on July 14, 1943. Following the ceremony, they visited the headstones of fallen 305th Airmen, recounting their sacrifices and bravery to ensure their actions are not forgotten.



“My Warrior Heart is full,” Minihan shared. “Honoring my relatives and all those who served reminds me of the profound legacy we uphold every day. Transcending generations, feeling the full weight of the service that has gone before us and sharing those same attributes of courage, commitment and professionalism, fills me with immense pride.”



Returning from Chelveston, these “Can Do” Airmen carry more than memories; they are armed with fierce pride and a strengthened bond to their legacy, which fuels their readiness to conquer future challenges. Their resolve is the cornerstone of AMC’s mission, ensuring rapid global mobility, and reinforcing the 305th AMW's capability to win—anytime, anywhere.



As the Air Force faces evolving global threats, reflecting on the sacrifices and courage of past Airmen provides invaluable perspective and motivation.



“Understanding the legacy of those who came before us is crucial.” said Col. Will Soto, 305th AMW deputy commander. “It shapes our identity and strengthens our resolve so that we can meet future challenges with honor and determination.”



By honoring the legacy of the 305th BG, the “Can Do” Airmen are not only preserving history, but also drawing strength and inspiration for the challenges that lie ahead.



Reflecting on the moving experience of paying homage to those who gave their lives, Minihan affirmed, “We best honor them by carrying on with the actions that they displayed.”