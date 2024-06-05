100% Army housing inspections to start in July

Photo By Chad Menegay | Congress has directed the inspection of all housing units on Army installations to...... read more read more Photo By Chad Menegay | Congress has directed the inspection of all housing units on Army installations to ensure compliance with the guidance set forth in the National Defense Authorization Act of 2020. This 100% housing inspection will be completed between July 23 to Aug. 2. Gregg-Adams Family Housing will ask residents to schedule an appointment for an upcoming housing inspection by a certified professional in their home. (U.S. Army graphic by Chad Menegay) see less | View Image Page

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. (June 6, 2024) —Congress has directed the inspection of all housing units on Army installations to ensure compliance with the guidance set forth in the National Defense Authorization Act of 2020.



This 100% housing inspection will be completed between July 23 to Aug. 2. Army Leaders have directed residents to schedule an appointment for an upcoming housing inspection by a third-party certified professional who will come to their home.



“Families have the opportunity to schedule this inspection at the time that works best for them,” said Al Williams, Fort Gregg-Adams housing division chief.



Flyers will be delivered to all homes the week of June 10-14. The website used to schedule the appointment will be open on or about June 13. Families will receive instructions to complete the form.



“Residents should expect outreach emails from the Army Housing Office the week of 10 June,” Williams said. “Mr. Thompson, Mr. Farris, or Mr. Brooks will be the sender for these emails.” Congressional oversight mandates that these inspections are not optional.



“If the resident has not scheduled the inspection prior to the start of the event, the unit command teams will be notified,” Williams said. “The resident will be informed to comply with the issued OPORD to complete this action.”



The inspections will take about 60 minutes inside the home, and the remainder of the inspection will be conducted outside the home.



No furniture or appliances will be moved, Williams stated.



This inspection will require an adult in the household, over the age of 18, to be home and allow full access to the house during the scheduled inspection time.



RER Solutions in coordination with garrison will be conducting the third party inspection. Inspectors will ensure the home is functioning as designed -- to include the assessment of home interiors, building systems, common areas, property exteriors, drainage from the homes, and landscaping to identify and address any potential life, health and safety issues.



These inspections are to ensure our privatized housing provider (Hunt) is maintaining the homes as they are supposed to, said Quay Jones, Directorate of Public Works director, during a May 22 Community Leader Information Forum.



Hunt Military Communities, which serves Fort Gregg-Adams, is the largest military housing owner and offers service to more than 165,000 residents in about 52,000 homes on Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Army installations across the U.S.



The role of the Army Housing Office, USAG Fort Gregg-Adams, for the inspections is to serve as the liaison for the inspection teams arriving to the installation in July, Williams said.



“We will serve as the outreach arm for this event from mid-June through the end of July,” Williams said. “We will provide some logistical support for the inspection teams. The military units on post will be provided a listing of personnel residing in the homes to track appointments and to keep their chain of command informed about military personnel absent during the duty day.”



The housing office will remain available for all housing and maintenance questions and work order requests during the inspection process, Williams said.



“There will be no impact on the normal property management operations that support the families residing in Gregg-Adams Family Housing,” he said.



The Army fully understands the inconvenience these inspections may cause, but there will be significant benefits gained, by both current and future residents, from an independent assessment of the Army’s entire housing inventory, according to Williams.



To schedule the inspection, use the QR code in the attached image or visit the web-based self-scheduling tool:

https://assetcalc.net/Scheduling/HousingSchedulingMain.aspx/home?clientid=32803f80 -1 dOa-40fO-b172-cda467d59166



Please contact the Army Housing Office at 804-765-7655 or 804-734-5004 with any questions.