Focus on Operational Security Key to Norfolk Naval Shipyard Camera Policy

Do you need to take photos for your code or shop? Make sure you have a camera pass. Do not take photos in any unauthorized areas or transport personal electronic devices to include camera-enabled cell phones into restricted spaces. Violators of Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s camera policy can be charged and face disciplinary action whether you are a Sailor or civilian.

Operational security is a top priority at Norfolk Naval Shipyard and key to mission success.



“Departmental Security Coordinators are the point of contact for shipyard employees seeking to obtain camera passes. Industrial security specialists in Code 1122 are the point of contact for tenant commands and contractors,” said Norfolk Naval Shipyard Security Specialist Sean Loury. “The most frequent issues with pictures [during approval] are visible common access cards, Naval Sea System Command badges, security force posture, security signage and sensitive documents in the background.”

Loury continued, “Photographers are trained to ensure they only capture exactly what they need to convey in that specific picture and nothing else. That is not always the case when reviewing photos. All photos taken in the Controlled Industrial Area and Naval Sea Systems Command spaces must undergo a security and safety review to ensure sensitive information is not released and the Navy is shown in a good image.”



Once you have your camera pass, make sure your code’s Department Security Coordinator reviews all photos, presentations and video before they are routed to NNSY PAO for review by security and safety. Any incorrect markings, visible badges, security signage, documents, radiological material, license plates and or lack of personal protective equipment (if required) in the photos or video will result in a delay in the approval process. All photos with violations will be returned to the original sender for editing. It is imperative that you follow proper procedures, or it will result in a delay in the photo approval process.



Images with the correct markings are usually approved within 72 hours, but may take up to five business days for approval. Do not wait until the last minute to submit your photos, presentations or videos for approval.

You will also be required to identify what the photos, presentation, or videos will be used for and who will see them. Be as clear as possible, so there are no delays in the approval process. Soon all photo approvals will require a form to be filled out and submitted with all requests.



So, make sure you receive the proper training before obtaining your camera pass, provide specific details on what the information will be used for and who will see it, and have your Department Security Coordinator review everything before it is submitted.



If you have any questions regarding the photo approval process, please email NNSY_PAO@us.navy.mil.

