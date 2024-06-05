Shipyard spotlight: Clinton Mcrae, Jr. - Code 2300T Professional Development Facilitator

Photo By Daniel DeAngelis | Code 2300T Professional Development Facilitator Clinton McRae Jr. prioritizes the...... read more read more Photo By Daniel DeAngelis | Code 2300T Professional Development Facilitator Clinton McRae Jr. prioritizes the leadership development of the shipyard workforce through nine different courses he facilitates. McRae’s leadership courses vary from four hours to two days in length and are available for scheduling via Waypoints provided there is available seating. see less | View Image Page

For more than 40 years between his naval service and shipyard career, Code 2300T Professional Development Facilitator Clinton McRae Jr. has devoted himself to serving others.



As a published author of inspirational books such as Parent Leadership for Today and Blessed to be Broken, McRae’s sense of service makes him an ideal fit for developing leaders through a variety of courses offered at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) and beyond.



McRae came into his current role five years ago when NNSY’s Nuclear Engineering and Planning Department (Code 2300) identified an opportunity for improvement in developing future leaders. This spurred McRae to move from NNSY Nuclear Operations (300N) where he provided systems training. As a graduate of Regent University with a Master’s Degree in Organizational Leadership, McRae not only began facilitating existing 2300T courses, he created several as well.



Now with a total of nine courses in his leadership development arsenal, this Arbinger and Crucial Learning-certified facilitator is ready to assist all aspiring leaders at NNSY, its satellite locations such as Nuclear Regional Maintenance Department (NRMD) Kings Bay, and corporately as far as Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. McRae even offers specific training sessions for teams like his Evolution of Leadership Part 1 course provided to NNSY Lifting and Handling (Code 700) riggers last year.



“I wanted to provide greater service as it related to helping develop our workforce,” said McRae. “What builds and strengthens the shipyard overall with my courses are the teams we are able to build coupled with critical thinking. People complete my training with a greater appreciation for developing teams and creating a deep bench so that we’re not leaning on one or two persons to complete most of the work. Creating a deep bench inspires, motivates and increases the core competencies of everyone on the deckplate. This is how ownership is created and productivity increases!”

McRae added, “Sometimes I get the question, ‘Hey Clint, how is what you’re doing different from what Command University is doing?’ Basically, my goal is to share these different leadership constructs with the general workforce before they become leaders. In my courses you get a lot of great leadership information. And then when you put the hat on and become a work center sup, first line supervisor etc. you’ve already been introduced to a lot of these leadership constructs before you go to 1LS [First Line Supervisor High Velocity Training].”



Radiological Controls Technician Qualification School Instructor Amanda Simmons served on a nine-month rotation with McRae. “Working with Clint has been one of the highlights of my career so far,” she said. “Clint really went above and beyond as a mentor and helped me personally grow as an instructor and a leader. He has created courses that are not just informative, but engaging and accessible. He has also created an environment that is open and welcoming, where people feel comfortable to participate, ask questions, and contribute their own experiences. People want to come to his training!”



McRae’s leadership courses vary from four hours to two days in length and are available for scheduling via Waypoints provided there is available seating.



“I share this in some of my classes that ‘you cannot give what you do not have and you cannot share what you do not know,’” said McRae. “When you come to my classes, I’m sharing a lot of information to expose you to these different leadership constructs, with the intent of giving you the tools needed so you can have options for solving problems and providing solutions.”



McRae also challenges participants to examine their mindsets which can sometimes inhibit their approach to a job or teaming with others, what he refers to as “the story behind the story.”



“What is the story for a person who knows what to do, how to do, but he or she don’t do?” McRae said. “The truth is, we have a lot of skilled people. They know exactly what to do. They have competency qual cards, they’ve been here 20 years, but trying to get them to do can be challenging. Is the story for this person that he/she feels defeated? Is it because he/she feel disrespected, not valued? I challenge people in my training sessions about what’s their story. If people change their story, then they will change their emotions, which results in a change of behavior.”



So if it’s not clear by now, shipyard personnel can make this Clint’s day by growing in their skillsets and applying what they learned in his courses throughout their careers.



“When I see real behavior change, that is the most rewarding part of my job. I’m all about service,” he said.