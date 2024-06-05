Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ASA-CW Michael Connor Visits Cedar Rapids

    ASA-CW Michael Connor Visits Cedar Rapids

    Photo By Kelcy Hanson | Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, the Honorable Mr. Michael Connor,...... read more read more

    CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Story by Kelcy Hanson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District

    Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, the Honorable Mr. Michael Connor, recently toured the Cedar Rapids Flood Risk Management system in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The tour included several stops that showcased the progress made since his last visit in April 2023. Mr. Connor also met with partners from the city and several local stakeholders to discuss the importance of the protection the system provides on both the east and west sides of the Cedar River. Local stakeholders included the Director of Community Outreach and Development from the National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library, as well as, the president of a neighborhood association that was severely impacted by prior floods.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 12:58
    Story ID: 473252
    Location: CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASA-CW Michael Connor Visits Cedar Rapids, by Kelcy Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    ASA-CW Michael Conner Visits Cedar Rapids
    ASA-CW Michael Conner Visits Cedar Rapids
    ASA-CW Michael Connor Visits Cedar Rapids
    ASA-CW Michael Connor Visits Cedar Rapids

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Cedar Rapids
    Rock Island District
    Flood Risk Management

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT