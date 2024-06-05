Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, the Honorable Mr. Michael Connor, recently toured the Cedar Rapids Flood Risk Management system in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The tour included several stops that showcased the progress made since his last visit in April 2023. Mr. Connor also met with partners from the city and several local stakeholders to discuss the importance of the protection the system provides on both the east and west sides of the Cedar River. Local stakeholders included the Director of Community Outreach and Development from the National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library, as well as, the president of a neighborhood association that was severely impacted by prior floods.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2024 Date Posted: 06.06.2024 12:58 Story ID: 473252 Location: CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ASA-CW Michael Connor Visits Cedar Rapids, by Kelcy Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.