NAMRU San Antonio commemorates 82nd Anniversary of the Battle of Midway

Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (June 6, 2024) – Commanding Officer Capt. Jennifer Buechel, Nurse Corps, Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, and Chief Science Director Dr. Darrin Frye cut the ceremonial cake at the conclusion of the Battle of Midway Commemoration Ceremony held at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Research Institute. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (June 6, 2024) – Military and support personal assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio gathered to commemorate the 82nd Anniversary of the Battle of Midway at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Research Institute.



The Battle of Midway, one of the most important battles of the Pacific campaign in World War II, occurred between June 4 and 7, 1942. It is considered by many historians to be the most decisive engagement in modern naval warfare.



Opening remarks were delivered by Commanding Officer Capt. Jennifer Buechel, Nurse Corps, of NAMRU San Antonio.



“We celebrate our naval traditions,” said Buechel, of Woodhaven, Mich. “We honor our veterans and everything they did to ensure that our country remains free, and that we have a democracy today. It is important that we remember our heroes.”



The ceremony coincided with the 80th Anniversary of the Battle of Normandy. Codenamed Operation Overlord, the battle was the allied invasion of northern France on June 6, 1994 (D-Day). It is the largest amphibious operation in modern history.



The Battle of Midway script was read by Executive Officer Capt. Ewell Hollis followed by videos produced by the Naval History and Heritage Command.



At the conclusion of the ceremony, all in attendance enjoyed cake and socialization.



NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.



It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md.