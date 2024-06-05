Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Victory Week starts here

    Members of 1st Battalion, 61st Infantry Regiment run down Jackson Boulevard near Darby

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Story by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    The Soldiers were already moving and prepared as the sun crept over the eastern skyline.

    When it finally peaked above the trees near Darby Field it illuminated them standing in formation moments before beginning the first steps of Fort Jackson’s 107th birthday celebration known as Victory Week.

    “What a great day to be on Fort Jackson,” said Post Command Sgt. Maj. Erick Ochs before the run. “Today we’re starting celebration of Victory week with a short little post run.”

    The week holds many different activities to honor the post’s heritage including organizational sports contents, the first Victory Pistol Competition, a special D-Day-themed Basic Combat Training Museum open house; an organizational day with a cake cutting; and the Victory Week Golf Tournament.

    Victory Week ends with the 249th Army Birthday Ball.

    “I want you to think throughout this week as you participate in the sporting events and other activities … to think about our history,” Ochs said. “For 107 years Fort Jackson has been making American Soldiers. For 249 years the Army’s been here and this week is the 80th anniversary of the D-Day.

    “Think about those things this week and the history and colors you continue to carry for those who went before us.”

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 10:52
    Story ID: 473229
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Fort Jackson

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    Victory Week
    107th Birthday

