Victory Week starts here

Photo By Nathan Clinebelle | Members of 1st Battalion, 61st Infantry Regiment run down Jackson Boulevard near Darby Field at the end of the post run held June 3 at Fort Jackson. The run was the opening event of Fort Jackson's 107th birthday celebration called Victory Week.

The Soldiers were already moving and prepared as the sun crept over the eastern skyline.



When it finally peaked above the trees near Darby Field it illuminated them standing in formation moments before beginning the first steps of Fort Jackson’s 107th birthday celebration known as Victory Week.



“What a great day to be on Fort Jackson,” said Post Command Sgt. Maj. Erick Ochs before the run. “Today we’re starting celebration of Victory week with a short little post run.”



The week holds many different activities to honor the post’s heritage including organizational sports contents, the first Victory Pistol Competition, a special D-Day-themed Basic Combat Training Museum open house; an organizational day with a cake cutting; and the Victory Week Golf Tournament.



Victory Week ends with the 249th Army Birthday Ball.



“I want you to think throughout this week as you participate in the sporting events and other activities … to think about our history,” Ochs said. “For 107 years Fort Jackson has been making American Soldiers. For 249 years the Army’s been here and this week is the 80th anniversary of the D-Day.



“Think about those things this week and the history and colors you continue to carry for those who went before us.”