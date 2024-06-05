Cadets honored at '24 graduation awards

Photo By Justin Pacheco | The U.S. Air Force Academy Band performs at the 2024 Graduation Awards Ceremony in...... read more read more Photo By Justin Pacheco | The U.S. Air Force Academy Band performs at the 2024 Graduation Awards Ceremony in Clune Arena May 28, 2024. More than 85 cadets were recognized during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin Pacheco) see less | View Image Page

By Randy Roughton

U.S. Air Force Academy Strategic Communications



U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo. – More than 85 senior U.S. Air Force Academy cadets were recognized during the 2024 Graduation Awards Ceremony at Clune Arena May 28. The ceremony recognizes cadets who excel in academics, athletics and leadership.



Military awards honor the highest standards of leadership, character development and military scholarship. Academic awards reward outstanding achievement in the four academic divisions. Athletic awards are presented to cadets who demonstrate superior athletic achievement and leadership abilities.



“This is an exciting day for us to recognize the superior performances of so many of our cadets,” said Superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard Clark. “I want to thank especially the parents, family members and sponsors for helping them to get where they are today.”



Below are the remaining awards to cadets and squadrons

Academic awards Recipient

The Outstanding Cadet in Aeronautical Engineering Award Taylor Edwards

The Dr. John von Neuman Award for the Outstanding Cadet in Astronautics Alejandro Posadas Nava

The Outstanding Cadet in Behavioral Sciences and Leadership Award Gabrielle Wilson

The Outstanding Cadet in Biology Award Lindsey Winograd

The Outstanding Cadet in Chemistry Award Madelyn Letendre

The Major General Eugene A. Lupia Award for the Outstanding Cadet in Civil Engineering Evan Haskins

The Captain Dean Gonzalez Award for the Outstanding Cadet in Computer Science Samuel Brennan

The Honorable Michael W. Wynne Award for the Outstanding Cadet in Cyber Science Massimo Brigola

The Outstanding Cadet in Data Science Award Alexandria Griffith

The Outstanding Cadet in Economics Award Grace Sublette

The Outstanding Cadet in Electrical and Computer Engineering Award Payton Rawson

The Outstanding Cadet in English Award Mackenzie Lucas

The Outstanding Cadet in Foreign Area Studies Award Karen Kosinski

The Outstanding Cadet in Geospatial Science Award Shane Choi

The General Frank M. Andrews Award for the Outstanding Cadet in History Doyle Gehring

The Outstanding Cadet in Legal Studies Award Rebecca Wusinich

The Colonel Frank T. Bird Award for the Outstanding Cadet in Management Luke Anderson

The Outstanding Cadet in Mathematics Award Owen Graham

The Outstanding Cadet in Mechanical Engineering Award Brigid Barkmeier

The Outstanding Cadet in Meteorology Award Zachary Holder

The Outstanding Cadet in Military and Strategic Studies Award Patrick Jackson

The Brigadier General John M. Andrew Award for the Outstanding Cadet in Operations Research Luke Robinson

The Outstanding Cadet in Philosophy Award Claudia DiStaso

The Major General George O. Squier Award for the Outstanding Cadet in Physics Blake Eastman

The Captain Richard T. Carvolth III Award for the Outstanding Cadet in Political Science Isobel Dernlan

The Outstanding Cadet in Systems Engineering Award James M. Leland IV

The Outstanding Cadet in Basic Sciences Award Maya Mandyam

The Outstanding Cadet in Engineering Award Regan Hansen

The Outstanding Cadet in Humanities Award Alexander Simmons

The Outstanding Cadet in Social Sciences Award Isobel Dernlan

Airmanship awards Recipient

The Outstanding Cadet in Parachuting Award Corwyn Wipf

The Outstanding Cadet in Powered Flight Award Levi Brodman

The Outstanding Flying Team Cadet Award Jacob James

The Outstanding Cadet in Soaring Award Ayushi Bansal

The Colonel Jay B. Harrelson Award for Commitment and Service Celebrating the Outstanding Cadet in Airmanship Award Kelly Murphy

Athletic awards Recipient

The Most Valuable Baseball Player Award Seungmin Shim

The Most Valuable Men’s Basketball Player Award Ethan Taylor

The Most Valuable Women’s Basketball Player Award Milahnie Perry

The Most Valuable Cadet in Men’s Boxing Excellence Award Victor Benitez

The Most Valuable Cadet in Women’s Boxing Excellence Award Mackenzie Lucas

The Most Valuable Men’s Cheerleader Award Ryan Trevino

The Most Valuable Women’s Cheerleader Award Ella Furlong

The Most Valuable Men’s Cross-Country Runner Award Sean Maison

The Most Valuable Women’s Cross-Country Runner Award Halle Hamilton

The Most Valuable Men’s Diver Award Alexander Kenyon

The Most Valuable Men’s Fencer Award Jack Griffith

The Most Valuable Women’s Fencer Award Jocelyn Ratzlaff

The Most Valuable Football Defensive Player Award Bohden Richter

The Most Valuable Football Lineman or Special Teams Player Award Phillip Ramsey

The Most Valuable Football Offensive Player Award Thorsen Paglialong

The Most Valuable Football Player Award Trey Taylor

The Most Valuable Men’s Golfer Award Alvaro Fonseca

The Most Valuable Men’s Gymnast Award Oliver Zavel

The Most Valuable Women’s Gymnast Award Maggie Slife

The Most Valuable Ice Hockey Player Award William Gavin

The Most Valuable Lacrosse Player Award Christopher Bardak

The Most Valuable Cadet in Marksmanship Award (Rifle) Morgan Kreb

The Most Valuable Men’s Soccer Player Award Frederico Mion

The Most Valuable Women’s Soccer Player Award Grace Sublette

The Most Valuable Men’s Swimmer Award Thomas Nagle

The Most Valuable Women’s Swimmer Award Alexandra Clark

The Most Valuable Men’s Tennis Player Award Arjun Kersten

The Carole Gilchrist Bassett Award for the Most Valuable Women’s Tennis Player Award Arianna van Houweling

The Most Valuable Men’s Track and Field Athlete Award Texas Tanner

The Most Valuable Women’s Track and Field Athlete Award Taylor Rioux

The Most Valuable Men’s Track and Field Competitor Award Jalan Rivers

The Most Valuable Women’s Track and Field Competitor Award Ava Gilliana

The Most Valuable Volleyball Player Award Caroline Reinkensmeyer

The Most Valuable Water Polo Player Award Thomas Leggett

The Most Valuable Wrestler Award Wyatt Hendrickson

The Most Valuable Athlete Award (men) Trey Taylor

The Most Valuable Athlete Award (women) Peninah D’Souza

The Outstanding Cadet, Athlete Achievement Award Patrick Hoopes

The Outstanding Cadet, Athletic Excellence Award Wyatt Hendrickson

The Outstanding Cadet, Athletic Leadership Award Samuel Kulasingam

The Outstanding Cadet, Scholar-Athlete Award Grace Sublette

The Outstanding Cadet, Physical Education Award Garrett Kuchan

The Outstanding Cadet in Physical Education Average Award Garrett Kuchan

Guardianship awards Recipient

The General David D. Thompson, Class of 1985, Outstanding Cadet in Guardianship Programs Award Garrett Sieman

The Outstanding Cadet in the Order of Merit Commissioning into the U.S. Space Force Daniel Avila

Military awards Recipient

The Intercollegiate Athletics Squadron Award Cadet Squadron 37

The Intramural Athletics Squadron Award (Malanaphy Trophy) Cadet Squadron 36

Athletic Excellence Squadron Award (Superintendent’s Trophy) Cadet Squadron 28

The Drill and Ceremonies Competition Squadron Award Cadet Squadron 28

The Academic Achievement Squadron Award Cadet Squadron 27

The Leadership and Scholarship Squadron Award Cadet Squadron 35

The Military Proficiency Squadron Award Cadet Squadron 33

The Core Values Squadron Award Cadet Squadron 20

The Outstanding Squadron Award Cadet Squadron 36

The Outstanding Group Award Cadet Group 4

The Outstanding Cadet in Remotely Piloted Aircraft Award Shelby Wood

The Outstanding Cadet Honor Chairperson Award Joshua Wodrich

The Outstanding Cadet Element Leader Award Samuel Widman

The Outstanding Cadet Flight Commander Award Alexandria Griffith

The Outstanding Cadet Squadron Commander Award Michael Santiago

The Outstanding Cadet Group Commander Award Brett Castro

The Cadet Summer Wing Commander Award Hailey Kim

The Cadet Fall Wing Commander Award Isaac Bates

The Cadet Spring Wing Commander Award Abigail Worley

The Outstanding Cadet in Citizenship Award Grace Sublette

The Outstanding Cadet Who Best Exemplifies the Highest Ideals of Loyalty, Integrity and Courage Award Keeley Shaughnessy