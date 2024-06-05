Cadets honored at '24 graduation awards

By Randy Roughton
U.S. Air Force Academy Strategic Communications
U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo. – More than 85 senior U.S. Air Force Academy cadets were recognized during the 2024 Graduation Awards Ceremony at Clune Arena May 28. The ceremony recognizes cadets who excel in academics, athletics and leadership.
Military awards honor the highest standards of leadership, character development and military scholarship. Academic awards reward outstanding achievement in the four academic divisions. Athletic awards are presented to cadets who demonstrate superior athletic achievement and leadership abilities.
“This is an exciting day for us to recognize the superior performances of so many of our cadets,” said Superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard Clark. “I want to thank especially the parents, family members and sponsors for helping them to get where they are today.”
Below are the remaining awards to cadets and squadrons
Academic awards Recipient
The Outstanding Cadet in Aeronautical Engineering Award Taylor Edwards
The Dr. John von Neuman Award for the Outstanding Cadet in Astronautics Alejandro Posadas Nava
The Outstanding Cadet in Behavioral Sciences and Leadership Award Gabrielle Wilson
The Outstanding Cadet in Biology Award Lindsey Winograd
The Outstanding Cadet in Chemistry Award Madelyn Letendre
The Major General Eugene A. Lupia Award for the Outstanding Cadet in Civil Engineering Evan Haskins
The Captain Dean Gonzalez Award for the Outstanding Cadet in Computer Science Samuel Brennan
The Honorable Michael W. Wynne Award for the Outstanding Cadet in Cyber Science Massimo Brigola
The Outstanding Cadet in Data Science Award Alexandria Griffith
The Outstanding Cadet in Economics Award Grace Sublette
The Outstanding Cadet in Electrical and Computer Engineering Award Payton Rawson
The Outstanding Cadet in English Award Mackenzie Lucas
The Outstanding Cadet in Foreign Area Studies Award Karen Kosinski
The Outstanding Cadet in Geospatial Science Award Shane Choi
The General Frank M. Andrews Award for the Outstanding Cadet in History Doyle Gehring
The Outstanding Cadet in Legal Studies Award Rebecca Wusinich
The Colonel Frank T. Bird Award for the Outstanding Cadet in Management Luke Anderson
The Outstanding Cadet in Mathematics Award Owen Graham
The Outstanding Cadet in Mechanical Engineering Award Brigid Barkmeier
The Outstanding Cadet in Meteorology Award Zachary Holder
The Outstanding Cadet in Military and Strategic Studies Award Patrick Jackson
The Brigadier General John M. Andrew Award for the Outstanding Cadet in Operations Research Luke Robinson
The Outstanding Cadet in Philosophy Award Claudia DiStaso
The Major General George O. Squier Award for the Outstanding Cadet in Physics Blake Eastman
The Captain Richard T. Carvolth III Award for the Outstanding Cadet in Political Science Isobel Dernlan
The Outstanding Cadet in Systems Engineering Award James M. Leland IV
The Outstanding Cadet in Basic Sciences Award Maya Mandyam
The Outstanding Cadet in Engineering Award Regan Hansen
The Outstanding Cadet in Humanities Award Alexander Simmons
The Outstanding Cadet in Social Sciences Award Isobel Dernlan
Airmanship awards Recipient
The Outstanding Cadet in Parachuting Award Corwyn Wipf
The Outstanding Cadet in Powered Flight Award Levi Brodman
The Outstanding Flying Team Cadet Award Jacob James
The Outstanding Cadet in Soaring Award Ayushi Bansal
The Colonel Jay B. Harrelson Award for Commitment and Service Celebrating the Outstanding Cadet in Airmanship Award Kelly Murphy
Athletic awards Recipient
The Most Valuable Baseball Player Award Seungmin Shim
The Most Valuable Men’s Basketball Player Award Ethan Taylor
The Most Valuable Women’s Basketball Player Award Milahnie Perry
The Most Valuable Cadet in Men’s Boxing Excellence Award Victor Benitez
The Most Valuable Cadet in Women’s Boxing Excellence Award Mackenzie Lucas
The Most Valuable Men’s Cheerleader Award Ryan Trevino
The Most Valuable Women’s Cheerleader Award Ella Furlong
The Most Valuable Men’s Cross-Country Runner Award Sean Maison
The Most Valuable Women’s Cross-Country Runner Award Halle Hamilton
The Most Valuable Men’s Diver Award Alexander Kenyon
The Most Valuable Men’s Fencer Award Jack Griffith
The Most Valuable Women’s Fencer Award Jocelyn Ratzlaff
The Most Valuable Football Defensive Player Award Bohden Richter
The Most Valuable Football Lineman or Special Teams Player Award Phillip Ramsey
The Most Valuable Football Offensive Player Award Thorsen Paglialong
The Most Valuable Football Player Award Trey Taylor
The Most Valuable Men’s Golfer Award Alvaro Fonseca
The Most Valuable Men’s Gymnast Award Oliver Zavel
The Most Valuable Women’s Gymnast Award Maggie Slife
The Most Valuable Ice Hockey Player Award William Gavin
The Most Valuable Lacrosse Player Award Christopher Bardak
The Most Valuable Cadet in Marksmanship Award (Rifle) Morgan Kreb
The Most Valuable Men’s Soccer Player Award Frederico Mion
The Most Valuable Women’s Soccer Player Award Grace Sublette
The Most Valuable Men’s Swimmer Award Thomas Nagle
The Most Valuable Women’s Swimmer Award Alexandra Clark
The Most Valuable Men’s Tennis Player Award Arjun Kersten
The Carole Gilchrist Bassett Award for the Most Valuable Women’s Tennis Player Award Arianna van Houweling
The Most Valuable Men’s Track and Field Athlete Award Texas Tanner
The Most Valuable Women’s Track and Field Athlete Award Taylor Rioux
The Most Valuable Men’s Track and Field Competitor Award Jalan Rivers
The Most Valuable Women’s Track and Field Competitor Award Ava Gilliana
The Most Valuable Volleyball Player Award Caroline Reinkensmeyer
The Most Valuable Water Polo Player Award Thomas Leggett
The Most Valuable Wrestler Award Wyatt Hendrickson
The Most Valuable Athlete Award (men) Trey Taylor
The Most Valuable Athlete Award (women) Peninah D’Souza
The Outstanding Cadet, Athlete Achievement Award Patrick Hoopes
The Outstanding Cadet, Athletic Excellence Award Wyatt Hendrickson
The Outstanding Cadet, Athletic Leadership Award Samuel Kulasingam
The Outstanding Cadet, Scholar-Athlete Award Grace Sublette
The Outstanding Cadet, Physical Education Award Garrett Kuchan
The Outstanding Cadet in Physical Education Average Award Garrett Kuchan
Guardianship awards Recipient
The General David D. Thompson, Class of 1985, Outstanding Cadet in Guardianship Programs Award Garrett Sieman
The Outstanding Cadet in the Order of Merit Commissioning into the U.S. Space Force Daniel Avila
Military awards Recipient
The Intercollegiate Athletics Squadron Award Cadet Squadron 37
The Intramural Athletics Squadron Award (Malanaphy Trophy) Cadet Squadron 36
Athletic Excellence Squadron Award (Superintendent’s Trophy) Cadet Squadron 28
The Drill and Ceremonies Competition Squadron Award Cadet Squadron 28
The Academic Achievement Squadron Award Cadet Squadron 27
The Leadership and Scholarship Squadron Award Cadet Squadron 35
The Military Proficiency Squadron Award Cadet Squadron 33
The Core Values Squadron Award Cadet Squadron 20
The Outstanding Squadron Award Cadet Squadron 36
The Outstanding Group Award Cadet Group 4
The Outstanding Cadet in Remotely Piloted Aircraft Award Shelby Wood
The Outstanding Cadet Honor Chairperson Award Joshua Wodrich
The Outstanding Cadet Element Leader Award Samuel Widman
The Outstanding Cadet Flight Commander Award Alexandria Griffith
The Outstanding Cadet Squadron Commander Award Michael Santiago
The Outstanding Cadet Group Commander Award Brett Castro
The Cadet Summer Wing Commander Award Hailey Kim
The Cadet Fall Wing Commander Award Isaac Bates
The Cadet Spring Wing Commander Award Abigail Worley
The Outstanding Cadet in Citizenship Award Grace Sublette
The Outstanding Cadet Who Best Exemplifies the Highest Ideals of Loyalty, Integrity and Courage Award Keeley Shaughnessy
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 10:43
|Story ID:
|473225
|Location:
|U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cadets honored at '24 graduation awards, by Stephen Roughton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT