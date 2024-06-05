Cadets honored at '24 graduation awards

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Story by Stephen Roughton 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    By Randy Roughton
    U.S. Air Force Academy Strategic Communications

    U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo. – More than 85 senior U.S. Air Force Academy cadets were recognized during the 2024 Graduation Awards Ceremony at Clune Arena May 28. The ceremony recognizes cadets who excel in academics, athletics and leadership.

    Military awards honor the highest standards of leadership, character development and military scholarship. Academic awards reward outstanding achievement in the four academic divisions. Athletic awards are presented to cadets who demonstrate superior athletic achievement and leadership abilities.

    “This is an exciting day for us to recognize the superior performances of so many of our cadets,” said Superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard Clark. “I want to thank especially the parents, family members and sponsors for helping them to get where they are today.”

    Below are the remaining awards to cadets and squadrons
    Academic awards Recipient
    The Outstanding Cadet in Aeronautical Engineering Award Taylor Edwards
    The Dr. John von Neuman Award for the Outstanding Cadet in Astronautics Alejandro Posadas Nava
    The Outstanding Cadet in Behavioral Sciences and Leadership Award Gabrielle Wilson
    The Outstanding Cadet in Biology Award Lindsey Winograd
    The Outstanding Cadet in Chemistry Award Madelyn Letendre
    The Major General Eugene A. Lupia Award for the Outstanding Cadet in Civil Engineering Evan Haskins
    The Captain Dean Gonzalez Award for the Outstanding Cadet in Computer Science Samuel Brennan
    The Honorable Michael W. Wynne Award for the Outstanding Cadet in Cyber Science Massimo Brigola
    The Outstanding Cadet in Data Science Award Alexandria Griffith
    The Outstanding Cadet in Economics Award Grace Sublette
    The Outstanding Cadet in Electrical and Computer Engineering Award Payton Rawson
    The Outstanding Cadet in English Award Mackenzie Lucas
    The Outstanding Cadet in Foreign Area Studies Award Karen Kosinski
    The Outstanding Cadet in Geospatial Science Award Shane Choi
    The General Frank M. Andrews Award for the Outstanding Cadet in History Doyle Gehring
    The Outstanding Cadet in Legal Studies Award Rebecca Wusinich
    The Colonel Frank T. Bird Award for the Outstanding Cadet in Management Luke Anderson
    The Outstanding Cadet in Mathematics Award Owen Graham
    The Outstanding Cadet in Mechanical Engineering Award Brigid Barkmeier
    The Outstanding Cadet in Meteorology Award Zachary Holder
    The Outstanding Cadet in Military and Strategic Studies Award Patrick Jackson
    The Brigadier General John M. Andrew Award for the Outstanding Cadet in Operations Research Luke Robinson
    The Outstanding Cadet in Philosophy Award Claudia DiStaso
    The Major General George O. Squier Award for the Outstanding Cadet in Physics Blake Eastman
    The Captain Richard T. Carvolth III Award for the Outstanding Cadet in Political Science Isobel Dernlan
    The Outstanding Cadet in Systems Engineering Award James M. Leland IV
    The Outstanding Cadet in Basic Sciences Award Maya Mandyam
    The Outstanding Cadet in Engineering Award Regan Hansen
    The Outstanding Cadet in Humanities Award Alexander Simmons
    The Outstanding Cadet in Social Sciences Award Isobel Dernlan
    Airmanship awards Recipient
    The Outstanding Cadet in Parachuting Award Corwyn Wipf
    The Outstanding Cadet in Powered Flight Award Levi Brodman
    The Outstanding Flying Team Cadet Award Jacob James
    The Outstanding Cadet in Soaring Award Ayushi Bansal
    The Colonel Jay B. Harrelson Award for Commitment and Service Celebrating the Outstanding Cadet in Airmanship Award Kelly Murphy
    Athletic awards Recipient
    The Most Valuable Baseball Player Award Seungmin Shim
    The Most Valuable Men’s Basketball Player Award Ethan Taylor
    The Most Valuable Women’s Basketball Player Award Milahnie Perry
    The Most Valuable Cadet in Men’s Boxing Excellence Award Victor Benitez
    The Most Valuable Cadet in Women’s Boxing Excellence Award Mackenzie Lucas
    The Most Valuable Men’s Cheerleader Award Ryan Trevino
    The Most Valuable Women’s Cheerleader Award Ella Furlong
    The Most Valuable Men’s Cross-Country Runner Award Sean Maison
    The Most Valuable Women’s Cross-Country Runner Award Halle Hamilton
    The Most Valuable Men’s Diver Award Alexander Kenyon
    The Most Valuable Men’s Fencer Award Jack Griffith
    The Most Valuable Women’s Fencer Award Jocelyn Ratzlaff
    The Most Valuable Football Defensive Player Award Bohden Richter
    The Most Valuable Football Lineman or Special Teams Player Award Phillip Ramsey
    The Most Valuable Football Offensive Player Award Thorsen Paglialong
    The Most Valuable Football Player Award Trey Taylor
    The Most Valuable Men’s Golfer Award Alvaro Fonseca
    The Most Valuable Men’s Gymnast Award Oliver Zavel
    The Most Valuable Women’s Gymnast Award Maggie Slife
    The Most Valuable Ice Hockey Player Award William Gavin
    The Most Valuable Lacrosse Player Award Christopher Bardak
    The Most Valuable Cadet in Marksmanship Award (Rifle) Morgan Kreb
    The Most Valuable Men’s Soccer Player Award Frederico Mion
    The Most Valuable Women’s Soccer Player Award Grace Sublette
    The Most Valuable Men’s Swimmer Award Thomas Nagle
    The Most Valuable Women’s Swimmer Award Alexandra Clark
    The Most Valuable Men’s Tennis Player Award Arjun Kersten
    The Carole Gilchrist Bassett Award for the Most Valuable Women’s Tennis Player Award Arianna van Houweling
    The Most Valuable Men’s Track and Field Athlete Award Texas Tanner
    The Most Valuable Women’s Track and Field Athlete Award Taylor Rioux
    The Most Valuable Men’s Track and Field Competitor Award Jalan Rivers
    The Most Valuable Women’s Track and Field Competitor Award Ava Gilliana
    The Most Valuable Volleyball Player Award Caroline Reinkensmeyer
    The Most Valuable Water Polo Player Award Thomas Leggett
    The Most Valuable Wrestler Award Wyatt Hendrickson
    The Most Valuable Athlete Award (men) Trey Taylor
    The Most Valuable Athlete Award (women) Peninah D’Souza
    The Outstanding Cadet, Athlete Achievement Award Patrick Hoopes
    The Outstanding Cadet, Athletic Excellence Award Wyatt Hendrickson
    The Outstanding Cadet, Athletic Leadership Award Samuel Kulasingam
    The Outstanding Cadet, Scholar-Athlete Award Grace Sublette
    The Outstanding Cadet, Physical Education Award Garrett Kuchan
    The Outstanding Cadet in Physical Education Average Award Garrett Kuchan
    Guardianship awards Recipient
    The General David D. Thompson, Class of 1985, Outstanding Cadet in Guardianship Programs Award Garrett Sieman
    The Outstanding Cadet in the Order of Merit Commissioning into the U.S. Space Force Daniel Avila
    Military awards Recipient
    The Intercollegiate Athletics Squadron Award Cadet Squadron 37
    The Intramural Athletics Squadron Award (Malanaphy Trophy) Cadet Squadron 36
    Athletic Excellence Squadron Award (Superintendent’s Trophy) Cadet Squadron 28
    The Drill and Ceremonies Competition Squadron Award Cadet Squadron 28
    The Academic Achievement Squadron Award Cadet Squadron 27
    The Leadership and Scholarship Squadron Award Cadet Squadron 35
    The Military Proficiency Squadron Award Cadet Squadron 33
    The Core Values Squadron Award Cadet Squadron 20
    The Outstanding Squadron Award Cadet Squadron 36
    The Outstanding Group Award Cadet Group 4
    The Outstanding Cadet in Remotely Piloted Aircraft Award Shelby Wood
    The Outstanding Cadet Honor Chairperson Award Joshua Wodrich
    The Outstanding Cadet Element Leader Award Samuel Widman
    The Outstanding Cadet Flight Commander Award Alexandria Griffith
    The Outstanding Cadet Squadron Commander Award Michael Santiago
    The Outstanding Cadet Group Commander Award Brett Castro
    The Cadet Summer Wing Commander Award Hailey Kim
    The Cadet Fall Wing Commander Award Isaac Bates
    The Cadet Spring Wing Commander Award Abigail Worley
    The Outstanding Cadet in Citizenship Award Grace Sublette
    The Outstanding Cadet Who Best Exemplifies the Highest Ideals of Loyalty, Integrity and Courage Award Keeley Shaughnessy

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 10:43
    Story ID: 473225
    Location: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cadets honored at '24 graduation awards, by Stephen Roughton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Air Force Academy
    Class of 2024
    graduation awards

