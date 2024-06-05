FA and ADA Commandants honored at Fort Sill ceremony

Photo By Monica Wood | Brig. Gen. Shane Morgan, outgoing commandant of the FA School, Maj. Gen. Phil Brooks,...... read more read more Photo By Monica Wood | Brig. Gen. Shane Morgan, outgoing commandant of the FA School, Maj. Gen. Phil Brooks, commanding general, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, and Brig. Gen. Curtis King, outgoing commandant, ADA School, stand on the front steps of McNair Hall, post headquarters, for an award ceremony before the Relinquishment of Command and Retreat Ceremony May 22, 2024. see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Okla. (June 6, 2024) -In a ceremony filled with tradition and pageantry, Fort Sill bid farewell to Brig. Gen. Shane Morgan and Brig. Gen. Curtis King in front of McNair Hall May 22, 2024.



The event marked the relinquishment of their responsibilities as commandants of the U.S. Army Field Artillery School and the U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School, respectively.



Before the ceremony began, the Emhoolah family, presented a gift of singing three traditional Kiowa tribal songs performed on a drum made of wood and buffalo hide. The family members are from the Kiowa, Comanche, Apache, and Arapaho tribes.



“It was a gift from a Kiowa Elder and multi-war Veteran, a Warrior, to fellow Veterans and Warriors who helped make a difference to the security of our Country and our world,” said Lt. Col. Corrie Brice, Mr. Parker Emhoolah’s nephew, currently assigned as the Chief of Fires for the Mission Command Training Program, Joint Effects Division.



“We wanted to provide an intangible gift to the outgoing FA and ADA Commandants for their contributions to the Lawton/Fort Sill community and their dedication to service above self. The gift of a song is one of the most revered gifts in Native American Culture,” Brice said. “They are responsible for the top-notch training of our Soldiers and Soldiers from our Allies and Partners across the world.”



Maj. Gen. Phil Brooks, commanding general, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, led the ceremony and praised the departing generals for their contributions.



“The bottom line is that I couldn’t do what I do without the general officers on this post. These two have been at the forefront of the Fires Center of Excellence transformation,” said Brooks. “I know they are all the places I can’t go to. I’m going to miss them.”



The ceremony was attended by numerous local officials and military leaders. Among them was Lawton Mayor Stan Booker, who, along with other community members, has tried to be at every senior leader ceremony, as well as deployment and re-deployment ceremonies.

Reflecting on his tenure, Morgan expressed gratitude for the support he received.



“It is a bittersweet departure, but it’s been a great ride. We look forward to our next assignment. Katie, I love you and respect you. Thanks for being who you are,” Morgan said. He also highlighted the unique experiences and lifelong friends made during his time at Fort Sill.



King also shared his appreciation for the community and his colleagues.

“This community welcomed us in both here at Fort Sill and within the broader community and made us a part of that. This community provides exceptional support to our Soldiers, their families, and the nation,” King said.



King emphasized the importance of the teamwork and dedication that have characterized his service.



The ceremony concluded with a traditional retreat, honoring the service of Morgan and King and recognizing the end of their duties at Fort Sill. Attendees stood in respect as the national colors were retired, symbolizing the enduring legacy of those who serve.



King encapsulated the sentiment of the day, saying, “Thank you for everything you do. You make a positive difference every day in the lives of those around the world, especially in the lives of our Soldiers and their families.”



As the ceremony came to a close, the community at Fort Sill celebrated the achievements of Morgan and King, looking forward to their continued impact on the Field Artillery and Air Defense Artillery branches.



See more pictures from the retreat ceremony at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortsillcannoneer/albums/72177720317238781/.