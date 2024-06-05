Martinson Honor Program introduces new award

By Randy Roughton

U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo. – The U.S. Air Force Academy Martinson Honors Program debuted a new cadet award during its awards ceremony in Fairchild Hall May 28, 2024.



Cadet 1st Class Brett Castro received the first Col. Brian J. Neff Award for Exemplary Leadership. Castro was Group 4 commander during his senior year. He graduated May 30 with a bachelor’s degree in Operations Research. During his cadet career, Castro represented the Academy program in San Francisco, met with the Singapore ministry of defense and with high school students in Honolulu to discuss academic and airmanship opportunities.



“To win the first Col. Brian J. Neff Award was truly an honor,” Castro said. “I was shocked because I thought I was only going to give a speech to honor my classmates and the program. To have an award in the name of such a dedicated and loved member of our institution is a beautiful tradition. It’s a great way to recognize all the hard work that Col. Neff invested into us students and the Martinson Honors Program during his career at the Academy.”

The award is presented to “the graduate scholar who best represents the spirit of the Martinson Honors Program experience,” said Dr. Diana Polley, program director. Neff retired earlier this year as vice dean of academics. He assumed the position duties after the program received a $10 million donation from John Martinson in 2022.

All 45 cadet scholars were honored during the ceremony. The Academy’s Martinson Honors Program motto is “from curiosity comes knowledge.” The program is a small and diverse community of cadets and faculty in an integrated program of broad learning across and beyond the Academy curriculum. They apply their advanced understanding of science and technology and comprehension of cultural, economic, social and political factors to critical issues facing the current and future U.S. military. Cadets in the program must complete at least nine scholars-designated offerings of core courses and the scholars capstone course.

“Our cadet scholars are our top academic achievers,” Polley said. “They are endlessly curious and lifelong learners.”

Polley told the cadet scholars that caring is the core of the program. She encouraged them to use that aspect of their personalities to be the change makers that their service needs.

“We invested in you, not just for what you did here, but for what we expect of you in our U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force,” Polley said. “We expect you to be the warfighter scholars we need you to be and the fearless learners I have asked you to be.”

