Norfolk Naval Shipyard Drills Help Prepare Workforce for Real World Emergencies

Norfolk Naval Shipyard Security Forces and Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire and Emergency Services executed an active shooter drill with their community partners, Portsmouth Fire Rescue and Emergency Services and the City of Portsmouth Office of Emergency Management, Apr. 18, 2024.



More than 115 people participated in the drill that included simulated weapons fire, use of shipyard communications such as the Giant Voice and various simulated injuries to include bullet wounds, broken bones, lacerations, sprains, scrapes, and bruises.



“The integrated exercise on Apr. 18 is beneficial in a number of ways,” said Norfolk Naval Shipyard Installation Training Officer John Callahan. “Integrating with various response disciplines like Naval Security Forces, Fire and Emergency Services and the Emergency Operations Center Incident Management Team and our mutual aid partners, the City of Portsmouth, allows us to establish and maintain good working relationships with all response entities.”



Callahan continued, “Integration with all response disciplines allows us to ‘train like we fight’ and practice coordination and employment of all available capabilities. Our integration exercises are in line with the National Incident Management System (NIMS) guiding principle of ‘whole community’, which means that emergency preparedness is a shared responsibility and calls for involvement from various partners. Identifying response capabilities and roles and responsibilities for all involved contributes to a more effective and efficient response, which can ultimately save lives.”



“Under the Homeland Security Exercise and Evaluation Program (HSEEP), Norfolk Naval Shipyard and the City of Portsmouth Office of Emergency Management work collaboratively in an all-hazard capacity,” said City of Portsmouth Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Stephen Davis. “The active shooter/threat exercise on Apr. 18, 2024, within the confines of Norfolk Naval Shipyard, allowed both agencies to evaluate their preparedness, response, and recovery capabilities.”



Davis continued, “The City of Portsmouth’s goal is to assist Norfolk Naval Shipyard with any preparedness model from a human-made, technological, or a natural weather event. The City of Portsmouth’s Office of Emergency Management is a proud supporter of Norfolk Naval Shipyard and its mission.”



“Collaborating with mutual aid partners allows the Norfolk Naval Shipyard fire department to engage in joint training exercises and drills, which help standardize procedures and improve coordination among responding agencies,” said Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire and Emergency Services District 2 Fire Chief Joseph Marsilio. “This enhances interoperability and ensures smoother operations during actual emergencies.”



“The success of responding to a real world emergency is dependent upon a cohesive relationship between the City of Portsmouth and Norfolk Naval Shipyard emergency responders,” said Shipyard Commander Captain Jip Mosman. “Teamwork is key to providing life-saving actions in a real world emergency.”

