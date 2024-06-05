Barnes Takes Command at Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command

Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command (NMRLC) held a change of command ceremony at its headquarters on Cheatham Annex, Williamsburg, VA, May 23, 2024. Capt. Christopher Barnes formally succeeded Capt. Matthew Marcinkiewicz as NMRLC’s commanding officer.



Vice Adm. Matthew Case, Commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic/Director, Defense Health Network Atlantic/Chief of the Medical Service Corps was the presiding officer. In his remarks, he described the important mission NMRLC has successfully accomplished.



“Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command is crucial for the health of Navy personnel globally,” said Case. “This command manages facilities and staff dedicated to deployable medical systems. Our CNO and our nation has tasked us to be ready for near peer conflict in this decade. Without this command, our Navy and our nation would not be ready.”



Once Case finished his remarks, Marcinkiewicz joined the admiral at the center of the stage for the awards portion of the ceremony.



After his Legion of Merit award was presented, Marcinkiewicz approached the microphone for what would be his last time addressing NMRLC as its commanding officer.



“There are so many people to thank. To mention each of you would take the remaining time of this ceremony. But I will mention a few,” Marcinkiewicz said.



He highlighted each of the geographically located detachments that span from Germany to Yorktown, to Maryland. He named individuals who worked with him at other commands, and he highlighted the work of those here in Williamsburg.



After delivering his remarks and reading his orders, he and Barnes met with Case for the official turnover of duties.



At the heart of the ceremony is the reading of orders by the relieving officer and the officer to be relieved. Command passed upon utterance by the relieving officer, “I relieve you, sir.” The officer being relieved responds, “I stand relieved.”



With that, the two captains faced each other, rendered salutes and embraced warmly. The audience response to the leadership changeover was audible. Family members and friends applauded as Barnes became the command’s new leader.



At that time Master of Ceremonies, Lt. Kionna Myles, NMRLC Detachment Fort Detrick Mission Support Director said, “Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you, Captain Christopher Barnes, Medical Service Corps, United States Navy, Commanding Officer, Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command.”



After Barnes thanked everyone from the U.S. Fleet Forces Band to the visiting relatives, to the crew who set up the facility to host the ceremony, he then turned his attention to his new workforce.



“You’ve worked tirelessly over the last two years through tremendous changes, to establish this command, and to create the conditions for its success in this new world we find ourselves,” said Barnes. “What you do daily is of fundamental importance to our nation’s defense. I am grateful to have been a part of this effort so far, and I am proud of each of you.”



“We are a command that is in the fight today. There are some big challenges ahead, but I believe this is the right team to overcome those hurtles. We will focus on executing today while at the same time looking to the future to prepare for the threats of tomorrow. Our true superpower is you, the people that make up the NMRLC team,” he said.



He went on to speak of the future and how every member plays a vital role as the command marches forward to the beat of the Navy Surgeon General’s Campaign order, a document that lays out the goals of the future.



“In the coming days and weeks, we will further develop and refine our intent, priorities, roadmap, and measures of effectiveness,” Barnes said. “The process will be iterative, inclusive, but most importantly, laser-focused on honing our warfighting capabilities. My goal and pledge to you is to build upon our successes and to continue to foster an environment of mutual respect, trust, honest feedback and open communication, acting with honor in all matters, always showing moral and physical courage so everyone may become the best version of themselves. Through that approach, I am confident that we will meet our mission.”



When he concluded his speech, he left the audience with these parting words. “I am incredibly proud to be a part of this unbelievable team. Marilisse and I are delighted to continue this journey with the NMRLC family, and we look forward to all we will accomplish together. It is an honor and a privilege to serve with you and as your commanding officer.”



The Navy Band struck up the ceremonial music to close out the ceremony, the official party departed the stage; family members followed down the red carpet, and with that, a new leader prepared to take the command in a new but similar direction.



NMRLC’s mission is develop, acquire, produce, field, sustain, and provide enduring lifecycle support of medical materiel and ophthalmic fabrication solutions to the Fleet, Fleet Marine Force, and Joint Forces in high end competition, crisis, and combat. Its vision is to be the Joint Force’s premier integrated medical logistics support activity. Learn more about NMRLC by visiting its social media account at https://www.facebook.com/NMLCPAO.

