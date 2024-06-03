Honoring 80th Anniversary of D-Day, 93d AGOW heritage

Photo By Capt. Christian Little | U.S. Army Air Forces 93rd Bombardment Group aircraft fly above Europe at an estimated...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Christian Little | U.S. Army Air Forces 93rd Bombardment Group aircraft fly above Europe at an estimated date of Apr. 16, 1943. The 93d BG provided bombing support throughout World War II and Operation Overlord, D-Day. The U.S. remains indebted to the service members who fought for peace, stability and order in World War II. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

In observance of the 80th Anniversary of World War II’s Operation Overlord, D-Day, the 93d Air Ground Operations Wing sent 30 jumpers to parachute in a June 9, 2024, display of the U.S. Air Force’s commitment to its international partnerships at Normandy, France.



The 93d AGOW heritage traces back to the historical 93rd Bombardment Group which served in World War II from 1942 until the end of the war. Members of the 93rd BG contributed to the Allied D-Day invasion by providing bombing support before, during and following the invasion.



A 93rd BG historian wrote the following in June 1944 regarding D-Day, “If tomorrow is the day, I want to go was the expression of nearly everyone. It wasn’t that they were eager to get in combat, but now at last, they can project themselves right into battle, and they wanted to do their bit for comrades on the ground. It’s better to die than to miss the greatest emotional event of one’s generation.”



One squadron within the 93rd BG conducted four missions providing bombing support on D-Day and continued to fly an estimated 1,121 hours and lost four aircraft in motion against the enemy in the following month.



They mourned their losses, but they continued to fight on for the remainder of the war, providing air effects against the enemy whenever called upon.



“I’m proud of the 93rd, not only of the flying personnel but of the ground personnel as well,” said Col. Flegel of the 93rd BG, June 1944. “Those boys out on the line deserve a lot of the credit; they’ve worked without thought of self.”



The mission of the organization has transitioned to providing austere air base defense, front line combat weather capabilities, and ground-based command and control in support of forward air operations, but the spirit of the 93rd BG lives on in the Airman serving in today’s 93d AGOW.



“We strive every day to uphold the heritage of the 93rd Bombardment Group,” said Col. Timothy Hood, 93d AGOW commander. “Their contributions to World War II inspire us to be at our best every day and follow in their footsteps to provide critical air effects in the battlespace.”



Continuing to honor the sacrifice and dedication of these World War II international servicemembers is a reminder of how our military forces are stronger together.



“It’s important to continue to honor our heritage, and it’s something we should never forget,” Hood said. “The fact that the United States and our international partners continue to remember gives us all hope of lasting partnerships to allow us to be ready for whatever challenges or competition lies ahead.”