AZ ARNG Represented in the 2024 All Army EOD Team of the Year Competition

Soldiers with the New York National Guard 501st Ordnance Battalion, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), represented Arizona Army National Guard 48th Ordnance Group (EOD) in the 2024 All Army EOD Team of the Year Competition in Fort Liberty, N.C. April 22-26, 2024. The EOD Team of the Year Competition is a tradition that tests personnel in real-world scenarios on tactical skills, hazard mitigation capabilities, and physical fitness that reflect what soldiers might face in combat. The competition consisted of twelve EOD lanes, two specialty scenario lanes, an Army Combat Fitness Test, a stress-shoot, and a ruck-march.



“The Team of the Year was very well coordinated and run. They fostered great comradery amongst all competitors. It was a great event that highlighted Army EOD, as well as connected Army EOD to the larger joint/interagency EOD enterprise,” said Lt. Col. Justin W. Couts, 501st Ordnance Battalion (EOD) Commander.



The 48th Ordnance Group (EOD), provides training and readiness oversight to units across the Army National Guard (ARNG) EOD enterprise enabling commanders to improve individual and collective task proficiency, and unit readiness according to the Regionally Aligned Readiness and Modernization Model.



“We greatly appreciate the 48th OD GP (EOD) support for additional training days to get our team ready for the event,” said Couts. “We will continue to build unit institutional knowledge and experience for this event. We are working on identifying our team for next year, to start them on a year-long training plan to improve proficiency.”



The ARNG EOD units treat every training opportunity as real-life scenarios. Continuous training enhances individual proficiency and collective effectiveness, reinforcing the ARNG’s ability to respond promptly and decisively when called upon for national defense.



Story by Army Staff Sgt. Mykaela Martin