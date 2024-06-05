40th and 34th Infantry Divisions pass Task Force Spartan torch

Photo By Spc. Tyler Becker | U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Patrick Frank, the commanding general for U.S. Army Central, speaks...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Tyler Becker | U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Patrick Frank, the commanding general for U.S. Army Central, speaks about the relationship between Kuwait and the U.S. during a transfer of authority ceremony for Task Force Spartan at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, March 23, 2024. Task Force Spartan is the Army component of Operation Spartan Shield, a U.S. Central Command operation to strengthen defense relationships, build partner capacity, maintain readiness, and, when necessary, execute contingency plans. The transfer of authority ceremony, rooted in military tradition, symbolizes a transfer of responsibility from one command to another, ensuring continuity in operations on the battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Spc.) see less | View Image Page

Camp Arifjan, KUWAIT -- The 40th Infantry Division, headquartered in California, handed over command of Task Force Spartan to the 34th Infantry Division from Minnesota in a transfer of authority ceremony held March 23, 2024, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. The transfer of authority ceremony, rooted in military tradition, symbolizes a transfer of responsibility from one command to another, ensuring continuity in operations on the battlefield.



In his remarks, Lt. Gen. Patrick Frank, commander of United States Army Central Command, commended the dedication and sacrifice of the 40th Infantry Division while expressing confidence in the incoming leadership to continue the mission.



“The 40th [Infantry Division] demonstrated warfighting, combat readiness, improving the Army, and Army transformation in every aspect of their deployment,” said Frank.



Throughout their deployment, the 40th Infantry Division conducted over 200 multinational leadership engagements and more than 17 multilateral military-to-military international exercises.



“I’m extremely proud of the work accomplished by the officers, [non-comissioned officers] and soldiers of the 40th Infantry Division,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Leeney, commander of the 40th Infantry Division. “The sadness here comes from the recognition that this journey has come to an end, but I also relish the camaraderie and friendship that we have enjoyed with our partners.”



Central to the ceremony was the casing of the 40th Infantry Division's colors, signifying the conclusion of their command here, and the uncasing of the 34th Infantry Division's colors, marking the assumption of command responsibilities.



The rich history of both divisions was recounted, tracing the lineage of the 40th Infantry Division from its establishment in 1917 through its various deployments, including service in World War II, Korea, and recent missions in Afghanistan and Kuwait. Similarly, the legacy of the 34th Infantry Division, also formed in 1917, was honored for its distinguished contributions in conflicts spanning from North Africa to Europe, and more recent deployments in Bosnia, Iraq, and Kuwait.



In February, more than 550 service members assigned to the 34th Infantry Division mobilized to assume control of the task force which is comprised of more than 7,000 service members in the Central Command area of operations.



“As we receive the baton, we aspire to achieve the pace of progress that [the 40th Infantry Division] has set in the theater,” said Maj. Gen. Charles Kemper, commander of the 34th Infantry Division. “You have set up the 34th Infantry Division and Task Force Spartan for continued success.”



As attendees bid farewell to the outgoing leadership of the 40th Infantry Division and welcomed the incoming command of the 34th Infantry Division, the ceremony demonstrated the enduring commitment and professionalism of the United States Army in safeguarding peace and security, both home and abroad.



“Maj. Gen. Charles Kemper, Command Sgt. Maj. Erickson, you and your soldiers are now the tip of the spear for Task Force Spartan,” said Frank. “This experienced and well-trained division, they, are up for the task.”