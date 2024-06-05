NAVFAC Pacific Commander Returns Home for Spokane Navy Week 2024

Courtesy Photo | SPOKANE, Washington -- Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SPOKANE, Washington -- Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific Commander Rear Adm. Jeffrey Kilian attends the "Cruzin the Falls Car Show," where he met with community members and local veterans groups and ended the day with the Armed Forces Torchlight Parade May 18. A Spokane native made the homecoming of a lifetime as he returned to his hometown for a one-of-a-kind event, Spokane Navy Week 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elexia Morelos) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM —Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific Commander Rear Adm. Jeffrey Kilian, a Spokane native, made the homecoming of a lifetime as he returned to his hometown for a one-of-a-kind event, Spokane Navy Week 2024.



The event was a testament to the Navy's presence and commitment to community outreach, leaving an indelible mark on the city. Rear Adm. Kilian shared that the event was a resounding success, with the Navy Community Outreach (NAVCO) team orchestrating numerous community engagements, making it a memorable first experience for him.



"What better way to experience my first Navy Week, then to be back in my hometown of Spokane, Washington,” said Kilian. “We were delighted to meet so many people who were curious about the Navy and our operations. The overwhelming positive feedback from the Spokane community was truly heartening."



The event began the week of May 16, with a series of office calls and meetings, followed by a meeting with Spokane Mayor Honorable Lisa Brown, who presented a proclamation for Navy Week, highlighting the city's support for the Navy and its initiatives.



Kilian then toured the Mobius Discovery Center, engaging visitors of all ages with its hands-on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics learning experiences. His engagements continued with Spokane Chief of Police Justin Lundgren, Gonzaga Prep Principal Derek Duchesne, and Spokane Public Schools Superintendent Adam Swinyard, where discussions focused on opportunities for military members transitioning to civilian roles and pathways for high school students considering military careers.



The day concluded with a visit to a Gonzaga University baseball game, where Kilian threw the ceremonial first pitch and the Navy Band Northwest performed the national anthem, adding to the patriotic atmosphere.



The next day began with a live on-air interview on KREM radio station, where Kilian discussed the importance and objectives of Navy Week.



“Annually the Navy sponsors about 15 Navy Weeks across the country, which serves as the Navy’s outreach effort to connect with the local community and share with our fellow Americans what our Navy is about,” said Kilian.



He then toured the Spokane State Veterans Home, meeting one-on-one with veterans from World War II, Korea, and Vietnam and held a question and answer session with residents about the Navy and military life. Later, a visit to the Mann-Grandstaff Veterans Affairs Medical Center included a meeting with Medical Center Director Dr. Robert Fischer and senior staff, further cementing the Navy's commitment to veteran care.



Kilian also met with Gonzaga University Chief of Staff Charlita Shelton to discuss Navy recruitment efforts and the potential for future presentations on Navy life and career opportunities.



The day ended on a high note with Kilian attending the President's Gala at the Spokane Lilac Festival, where he read the Prisoner of War/Missing in Action tribute and expressed gratitude to the event organizers for hosting Navy Week.



The final day included a tour of the Naval Reserve Center and a meeting with senior leadership, where he also engaged with Sailors and Seabees, discussing their roles and future projects.



Kilian also attended the "Cruzin the Falls Car Show," where he met with community members and local veterans groups and ended the day with the Armed Forces Torchlight Parade, where former Seabees also participated in a question and answer session.



Kilian's visit to Spokane during Navy Week was not just a homecoming, but a celebration of NAVFAC Pacific’s role and connection with the community. The event highlighted the Navy's efforts in education, veteran care, and community engagement, leaving a lasting impact on Spokane.



“As I reflect on the week I’ve had here in Spokane, I am grateful for the opportunity to represent the Navy and answer questions from the community,” said Kilian. “We were welcomed at every event and encountered many people who were happy to see the Navy present. Overall, it was a very motivating and positive Navy Week."



Kilian serves as the NAVFAC Pacific commander of more than 9,000 military and civilian personnel across seven Echelon IV commands and public works/construction offices in over 40 locations across the Indo-Pacific theater. The mission of NAVFAC Pacific is to plan, build and maintain sustainable facilities, expertly delivering utilities, engineering, environmental and acquisition services to supported commanders. They are the engineering link between the shore and the Fleet within the Indo-Pacific Region.



Since 2005, the Navy Week program has served as the Navy’s flagship outreach effort to regions without a significant Navy presence, with over 300 Navy Weeks held in more than 95 different U.S. markets. Each year, the program reaches more than 150 million people -- about half the U.S. population.