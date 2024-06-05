New unaccompanied enlisted housing opens at Humphreys

Photo By Pfc. Suyeon Hwang | Leadership from U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Far...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Suyeon Hwang | Leadership from U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Far East District, and the Korea Ministry of National Defense and their distinguished guests opened new unaccompanied enlisted housing during a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 31, 2024, on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. These housing facilities will allow military personnel to enjoy suite-style living with many included amenities while living on base. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Duong Le) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Korea Ministry of National Defense held a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 31 for a new unaccompanied enlisted housing complex.



“These are not just barracks – they are homes for Soldiers,” said Col. Ryan K. Workman, USAG Humphreys garrison commander.



“These buildings serve as prime examples of our commitment to provide high-quality housing for our Soldiers and are our dedication to consistently improving quality of life for those who call Camp Humphreys home,” said Workman.



The complex is four, eight-story buildings capable of housing up to 302 service members each. Every living unit contains two bedrooms and a shared living space with a kitchenette and bathroom. The exterior has gazebos, bike racks, a barbeque shelter and open green space.



“The housing we celebrate today is viewed by all levels of the Army as a prime example of quality housing for enlisted personnel,” said Col. Heather Levy, commander and district engineer of the USACE Far East District. “Every member of our team is committed to improving the way we design to meet the needs of today’s Soldiers.”



The USACE Far East District awarded the construction contract to Hyundai Engineering and Construction Co., Ltd., headquartered in Seoul. The $67-million project was funded by the Korea Ministry of National Defense through a defense cost sharing agreement with the U.S., while USACE provided project management oversight throughout the construction period.



Lee Gil-ju, director of the project management division at the Korea Ministry of National Defense - Defense Installations Agency, said the new unaccompanied enlisted housing complex will help improve quality of life and reinforce the robustness of the ROK - U.S. Alliance.



U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys is the “Army’s Home in Korea” and is located along the western coast of South Korea within the seaport city of Pyeongtaek, approximately 40 miles south of Seoul. Camp Humphreys is the headquarters for the Eighth U.S. Army, the Second Infantry Division, the Army's most active airfield in the Pacific, and the hub of U.S. Forces Korea.