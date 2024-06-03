4960th Multifunction Training Brigade Command : Relinquisment of Command Ceremony

Photo By Sgt. Laurie Ellen Wash | On June 2nd, the 4960th Multi-Functional Training Brigade (MFTB) held a relinquishment...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Laurie Ellen Wash | On June 2nd, the 4960th Multi-Functional Training Brigade (MFTB) held a relinquishment of command ceremony at Fort Shafter, Hawaii. Col. Suzanne Field bid farewell, reflecting on two years of remarkable achievements and strong leadership within the brigade. Hosted by 9th Mission Support Command, Brig. Gen. Siekman, the ceremony was attended by distinguished guests, Gen. Flynn, Lt. Gen. Jarrard, commanders, sergeants major, and family members. During her final words to her brigade, Col. Field expressed deep gratitude for the support of her family and the unwavering dedication of the brigade, underscoring the unit’s impact on Army training and leadership. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Laurie Ellen Wash) see less | View Image Page

The 4960th Multifunction Training Brigade Command held a relinquishing of Command ceremony at Bongo Hall on Fort Shafter Flats, 2 June 2024. Brigadier General Mark Siekman 9th Mission Support Command, Commanding General was the presiding officer over the ceremony. USARPAC Commanding General Charles Flynn and Deputy Commander Lt. Gen. Jarrard, were among the distinguished guests in attendance at the ceremony. Also in attendance were family members, friends, government civilians, and service members who were there to bid farewell to the outgoing Commander, Col. Suzanne Field.



Brig. Gen. Siekman thanked Col. Field for her efforts and commended her for the great work she had done leading the command and helping to make it the top MFTB in the Army. He expressed his confidence that she will go on to do more great things for the Army and wished her well in her future endeavors. Col Field thanked Brig. Gen. Siekman and expressed her gratitude for the opportunity the Army gave her to lead the command. She stated that leading the 4960th was the highlight of her career. Field thanked her family for their support, especially her son, for whom she was not always available during the weekends and other times while on temporary duty away from home. She also thanked the soldiers of the Brigade and recalled fondly the warm welcome they gave her when she first arrived at the unit. She said of her soldiers, “You are all what right looks like. We accomplished so much together these past two years, and I continue to be humbled by all your hard work, motivation, and enthusiasm for continuing to teach the future leaders of the Army and increasing the lethality of the theater Army. This brigade definitely understands, defines, and is the epitome of what unity of effort is.” Field reminded them that their efforts paid off and were recognized by the Army’s Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC). Field highlighted, “The outstanding leadership within these ranks is unmatched. TRADOC agrees since they awarded us a 96% on our recent triennial accreditation.” She closed with the following words to her Soldiers: “My parting words to you are comfort is the enemy of progress. Strive to be better today than you were yesterday, and you will never have to worry about tomorrow.” The incoming Commander, Col Jason A. Bledsoe was not available to be a part of the ceremony and will assume his duties later in the month. Field will move on to the 63rd Readiness Division in California where she will be the new G1.