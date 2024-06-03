Medical Service Corps Officers prepare for Anniversary Celebration

Photo By Jean Graves | FORT JOHNSON, La. —Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital will host the 107th...... read more read more Photo By Jean Graves | FORT JOHNSON, La. —Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital will host the 107th anniversary celebration of the U.S. Army Medical Service Corps with a kickoff event establishing the Fort Johnson Chapter of the Sliver Caduceus Society at 2 p.m., June 28 in the hospital dining facility at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson, Louisiana. see less | View Image Page

FORT JOHNSON, La. —Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital will host the 107th anniversary celebration of the U.S. Army Medical Service Corps with a kickoff event establishing the Fort Johnson Chapter of the Sliver Caduceus Society at 2 p.m., June 28 in the hospital dining facility at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson, Louisiana.



According to their website Silver Caduceus Societies are informal organizations established for medical service corps officers to conduct professional and personal development along with serving as an information forum for MSC officers on the advancements in technical, administrative, and scientific arenas.



2nd Lt. Isella Wallace, chief of patient administration for BJACH, is coordinating the event and initiating the establishment of the Fort Johnson chapter for MSC officers at BJACH, 32nd Hospital Center, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, 1st Battalion, 5th Aviation Regiment and JRTC Operations Group as an environment for mentorship, networking opportunities and social interaction across the installation.



Wallace said the event and new chapter are open to MSC officers from every unit at Fort Johnson.



“The Silver Caduceus Society focuses on mentorship and leader development,” she said. “Like many new Soldiers, when I moved to Fort Johnson, I didn’t know very many people, let alone any MSC officers. I learned about the group from my company commander. She told me about the organization and has been helping me get the ball rolling on developing a chapter at Fort Johnson for professional development, mentorship, leadership development and networking opportunities.”



Wallace hopes the attendance is high at the MSC anniversary celebration and that the new chapter is well received.



“As MSC officers, we’re able to fill many positions in a wide scope of units, but often don’t get a chance to interact,” she said. “This can be a space where we can discuss challenges we’re facing in our positions and work together to tackle them through different perspectives, experiences, and expertise. I hope it can also serve as a space for us to find mentorship and support.”



Wallace said the June 28 event will include a keynote address, a historical video presentation about the medical service corps, team building activities and a ceremonial cake cutting.



“Moving forward we’re open to ideas for monthly activities,” she said. “Some suggestions include bowling, golf scrambles, volunteer and community outreach, sports tournaments, professional development classes and game nights.”



Maj. Gilberto Rodriguez the chief of operations for Army South and the director of active duty and Sliver Caduceus Society liaison for the Silver Caduceus Association board said he commends Wallace for her efforts.



“Her initiative should inspire other leaders to follow suit and recognize that her actions call for leadership and mentorship within the MSC community,” he said. “She identified a need and is taking the initiative to add value to the MSC community, the U.S. Army Medical Department and the Army.”



Rodriquez said the key to a successful chapter is senior leader support.



“Buy-in from local senior leaders, active participation and support from senior MSC leaders and MSC commanders on the installation will ensure a successful chapter,” he said. “Senior leaders must set the tone, prioritize the initiative in the calendar, allocate resources and encourage MSC involvement to ensure success.”



Retired Col. Kim Aiello president of the SCA board of directors said a chapter at Fort Johnson will enhance the professional development and careers of MSC officers who participate.



“The added value of participating in the SCS chapter of Fort Johnson will pull together the medical service community,” she said. “It connects those locally who chose to serve in our AMEDD as medical service corps officers.”



Aiello said big credit goes to Wallace in the establishment of the Fort Johnson chapter and offered her assistance and support.



“Joining a professional organization such as the Silver Caduceus offers numerous opportunities for both professional and personal growth. For example, we have just shy of 1,000 members who make up all the tenants of our MSC, from operators, logisticians, pharmacists, optometrists, hospital administrators, comptrollers, aviators, and personnel specialists among others,” she said. “This includes our junior officers to our most senior officers who are still serving and those who have either retired or left military service.”



Aiello said joining a professional organization is not just about receiving, but also about serving and giving back.



“Participation in the local SCS chapter expands your social circle especially for those who are in low density medical service fields or in remote locations like Fort Johnson,” she said. “The ability to link in with those who serve in the same field by just reaching out to one group is the perfect way to connect with fellow medical service officers who will have the same personal and professional interests.”



Maj. John Broussard, deputy commander for administration at BJACH encourages all MSC officers to join his team on Jun. 28.



“We are looking forward to celebrating the 107th anniversary of our corps and building a strong community across the installation for all medical service officers,” he said. “This event will be a great start to developing lines of communication, professional networking, and collaboration across Fort Johnson thanks to the hard work of 2nd Lt. Wallace.”