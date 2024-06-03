USNS Richard E. Byrd Hosts Family Cruise

Family members and friends got the opportunity to experience life at-sea on a Military Sealift Command (MSC) ship as the participated in a Family Cruise, also known as a Tiger Cruise, onboard the MSC dry cargo/ammunition ship USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4) in the Pacific Northwest.



Twenty-four Tigers, made up of family members and students and faculty from The Seattle Maritime Academy, boarded the ship, early in the morning, in Everett, Wash., and spent the day sailing to the Naval Magazine Indian Island, Wash.



The Tigers were given a tour of the ship that included machinery spaces, cargo handling areas, underway replenishment stations, small boats and aviation spaces. During the transit the riders were able to see how the ship operates from the engine room and the bridge. They were also able to watch as the harbor the pilot embarked from the tugboat onto Byrd and observed line handling operations as the ship departed and returned to port.



In addition to a full day of tours and demonstrations, the Tigers were able to enjoy both breakfast and lunch in the crew’s mess. Here they enjoyed food prepared by the David M. Cook Food Service Award Recipients (11-time winners!) and had the opportunity to chat with crew members in a relaxed setting.



“Days like this helps the families frame daily life aboard and puts some faces to names,” explained Capt. Lee Apsley, Byrd’s civil service master. “They help families wrap their head around this lifestyle and the choice to work at sea.”



Apsley noted that for many family members, this was the first time they had ever been on ship and the first time they had the opportunity to see where their loved ones live and work.



The Seattle Maritime Academy students joined the family members as part of MSC’s continued recruiting initiatives. For them, the cruise provided the opportunity to be on a working ship and to see and learn about the opportunities MSC has to offer within the maritime industry.



“I think the students has an amazing opportunity here,” said Lt. Ryan Molokie, MSC Strategic Sealift Officer accompanying the students. “Kings Point/State Maritime Academy cadets who are aboard Byrd, gave tours, and provided a very student relatable understanding of this type of work and lifestyle. Capt. Apsley and the rest of the crew were so hospitable and made this a memorable experience for everyone.”



According to the Navy, Tiger Cruise is the unclassified code name of a guest cruise program that includes time underway. The primary purpose of a Tiger Cruise is for service members to acquaint their family members with their ship and their shipboard duties and is intended to contribute to good morale and instill a sense of pride in the Navy and their ships. It also enhances public understanding of the Navy and increases community awareness.



Byrd is part of the MSC fleet, who directs and supports operations for approximately 140 civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces. Celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2024, MSC exists to support the joint warfighter across the full spectrum of military operations, with a workforce that includes approximately 6,000 Civil Service Mariners and 1,100 contract mariners, supported by 1,500 shore staff and 1,400 active duty and reserve military personnel.

