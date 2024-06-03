Army CID Cyber Investigators Train with Homeland Security Investigations Task Force in Colorado

Courtesy Photo | Army CID special agents train in partnership with Homeland Security Investigations in...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Army CID special agents train in partnership with Homeland Security Investigations in Denver, Colorado, in May 2024. (U.S. Army photos) see less | View Image Page

The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) partners with law enforcement organizations throughout the United States. This includes Army CID’s Cyber Field Office-West in Denver, Colorado, which has task force officers assigned to the cyber division of the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) office in Denver.



Recently, the HSI Denver office hosted tactics training for task force officers at a local law enforcement range. The daylong event focused on the latest handcuffing techniques, room-clearing tactics, marksmanship, and active shooter scenarios with simulated munitions.



The intent of the training was to establish a baseline of tactics across the task force and continue to develop agents’ abilities to respond in any situation.



CID is the Army’s federal law enforcement agency, with nearly 3,000 personnel in 124 locations worldwide protecting Soldiers, families, civilians, and warfighting assets from crimes that affect readiness.