Two Army CID Crime Lab Experts Present at Regional Conference

Courtesy Photo | Latent print examiners Anthony Koertner and Kalisha Gill, assigned to the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Laboratory (USACIL), share presentations at the South Carolina Division of the International Association for Identification annual educational conference in May 2024.

Two latent print examiners from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Laboratory (USACIL) were invited to share presentations at the recent South Carolina Division of the International Association for Identification annual educational conference.



The gathering in May 2024 was for a state-level division of the larger international organization, which includes a variety of identification sciences. USACIL, based in Forest Park, Georgia, just outside of Atlanta, falls under the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID).



The latent print examiners provided a four-hour workshop that covered three presentations: 1) Run it Through the System – Validation and Utilization of an Automated Comparison Software; 2) Data-Driven Decisions in Latent Print Examinations to Improve Quality; and 3) Introduction to the Application of Statistics to Fingerprint Analysis.



The presentations provided an overview of USACIL’s validation of an automated comparison tool, research conducted by USACIL on objective quality assessment tools, and an overview of FRStat, the statistical software developed by the USACIL Latent Print Branch.



While at the conference, the examiners also attended a variety of lectures and workshops, engaged with vendors to evaluate new equipment, exchanged information, and represented Army CID while meeting with other practitioners at the city, state, and regional levels.



Army CID is the Army’s federal law enforcement agency, with nearly 3,000 personnel in 124 locations worldwide protecting Soldiers, families, civilians, and warfighting assets from crimes that affect readiness. The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Laboratory provides state of the art forensic laboratory services to all Department of Defense Military Criminal Investigation Organizations and is the Department of Defense's only full-service criminal forensic laboratory. Forensic Examiners from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Laboratory testify in federal, military, and state courts as well as International courts.