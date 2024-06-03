The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) joined hundreds of law enforcement partners from local, state, federal and international agencies for the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) 2024 Technology Conference.



The three-day forum for law enforcement professionals included a series of collaborative workshops focused on new and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), video management systems, and tactical communications in Charlotte, NC, May 21-23, 2024.



CID is the Army’s federal law enforcement agency with nearly 3,000 personnel in 124 locations worldwide protecting Soldiers, families, civilians, and warfighting assets from crimes that affect readiness. Army CID investigates felony criminal allegations while also providing executive protection for the Secretary of Defense, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and other high-risk personnel.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2024 Date Posted: 06.05.2024 15:21 Story ID: 473146 Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army CID Joins Law Enforcement Professionals Exploring Innovation for IACP Technology Conference, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.