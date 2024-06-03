Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Four Army CID Forensic Science Consultants Earn Master’s Degrees

    Four CID Special Agents Earn Master's Degrees

    FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2024

    Courtesy Story

    Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division

    Four U.S. Army special agents with the Army Criminal investigation Division (CID) have been awarded master’s degrees in forensic science by the George Mason University College of Science and took part in a degree celebration ceremony May 10, 2024, in Fairfax, Virginia.

    The graduates will be assigned as forensic science consultants at Army CID field offices around the world. Their duties will include working as subject-matter experts in investigations involving deaths and violent crimes, and their expertise will be used at crime scenes in developing forensic evidence, documenting scenes, and using advanced techniques to assist in solving criminal cases.

    The forensics consultant program has been part of Army CID since the 1990s, and more than 100 CID personnel have graduated with forensic science degrees.

    Army CID’s nearly 3,000 personnel in 124 locations worldwide protect Soldiers, families, civilians, and warfighting assets from crimes that affect readiness.

