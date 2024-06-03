Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army’s Chief Lawyer and CID Director Highlight Partnership with Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers in Georgia

    Army's Chief Lawyer and CID Director Visit Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers in Georgia

    

    GLYNCO, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Courtesy Story

    Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division

    The Honorable Carrie F. Ricci, General Counsel of the United States Army, and Gregory D. Ford, Director of the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID), visited Army CID training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETC) in Glynco, Georgia, on May 21, 2024.

    Army CID is strengthening its partnership with FLETC and recently established an eight-week civilian Special Agent Basic Training program at the law enforcement training site. The first class of 16 CID civilian special agents graduated on March 29, and the next course is under way. The FLETC partnership helps Army CID civilian special agents develop lasting relationships at the onset of their careers with officers and agents from the more than 125 U.S. law enforcement agencies and sister MCIOs (military criminal investigative organizations) who train and teach at FLETC.

    Hon. Ricci was sworn in as the 23rd General Counsel of the U.S. Army in January 2022. Director Ford became the first-ever civilian director of Army CID in September 2021.

    Army CID is the Army’s federal law enforcement agency, with nearly 3,000 personnel in 124 locations worldwide protecting Soldiers, families, civilians, and warfighting assets from crimes that affect readiness. Army CID investigates felony criminal allegations while also providing executive protection for the Secretary of Defense, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and other high-risk personnel.

