    56 years in the making – Astronauts launch from Cape Canaveral SFS

    Atlas V Starliner CFT Launch

    A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying Boeing's Crew Space

    CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Story by Airman 1st Class Collin Wesson 

    Space Launch Delta 45

    CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, Fla. – For the first time since 1968, astronauts were launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, the first time ever from a Space Force installation.

    The Atlas V Starliner Crew Flight Test mission launched astronauts Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams from Space Launch Complex - 41 at CCSFS on June 5, 2024.

    “The unwavering support from members of Space Launch Delta 45 was instrumental in the success of the CFT launch,” said U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Kristen Panzenhagen, Space Launch Delta 45 commander, and Assured Access to Space program executive officer. “Their dedication and expertise ensured a flawless execution, setting the stage for future triumphs.”

    Space Launch Delta 45 is projected to launch approximately 107 times this year.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 14:41
    Location: CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FLORIDA, US
