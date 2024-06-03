56 years in the making – Astronauts launch from Cape Canaveral SFS

Photo By Joshua Conti | A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying Boeing’s Crew Space...... read more read more Photo By Joshua Conti | A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying Boeing’s Crew Space Transportation-100 Starliner spacecraft launches from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, June 5, 2024. This Crew Flight Test mission launched NASA astronauts Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita "Suni" Williams to the International Space Station and was ULA's first human launch. (U.S. Space Force photo by Joshua Conti) see less | View Image Page

CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, Fla. – For the first time since 1968, astronauts were launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, the first time ever from a Space Force installation.



The Atlas V Starliner Crew Flight Test mission launched astronauts Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams from Space Launch Complex - 41 at CCSFS on June 5, 2024.



“The unwavering support from members of Space Launch Delta 45 was instrumental in the success of the CFT launch,” said U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Kristen Panzenhagen, Space Launch Delta 45 commander, and Assured Access to Space program executive officer. “Their dedication and expertise ensured a flawless execution, setting the stage for future triumphs.”



Space Launch Delta 45 is projected to launch approximately 107 times this year.