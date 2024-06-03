MEDIA ADVISORY: Coast Guard Recruiting Office Buffalo to host grand opening event at new location in West Seneca, New York

Editor's Note: Media are asked to RSVP by 5 p.m. Friday, June 7, by emailing Michael.A.Lacharite@uscg.mil



WHO: Chief Petty Officer Michael Lacharite, recruiter in charge, Recruiting Office Buffalo; Captain Mark Kuperman Commander Sector Eastern Great Lakes; Captain Benjamin Keffer Commanding Officer U.S. Coast Guard Recruiting Command, U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters, Washington, D.C.

WHAT: Coast Guard Recruiting Office Buffalo Grand Opening

WHEN: Saturday, June 8, 9 – 11 a.m.

WHERE: Coast Guard Recruiting Office Buffalo, 1900 Ridge Road Suite 108, West Seneca, NY



WEST SENECA, New York. — The Coast Guard is scheduled to hold a grand opening event Saturday, for a new recruiting office in West Seneca, from 9 – 11 a.m.



The event is open to the public and will include a Coast Guard swag giveaway and a 29-ft response boat small static display. Regional Coast Guard leadership staff and various Coast Guard members representing the ratings of Boatswain’s Mate, Information Systems Technician, Machinery Technician, Health Services Technician, Operations Specialist and potentially others will be in attendance to answer any questions the public might have.



The Coast Guard will be offering free coffee and donuts while supplies last.



“Although the Coast Guard maintains a strong presence here in Buffalo with multiple operational units, the return of Coast Guard recruiters to the Buffalo area is going to open new opportunities to serve alongside the great Sentinels who watch over the area.” said Capt. Ben Keffer, Commanding Officer of U.S. Coast Guard Recruiting Command. “We are excited to be back!”



For additional information leading up to the event or regarding Recruiting Office Buffalo, please call 833-365-1051 or follow Facebook or Instagram.



-USCG-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2024 Date Posted: 06.05.2024 14:26 Story ID: 473137 Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN