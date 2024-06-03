Lieutenant General John B. Morrison Jr. visits NETCOM to review transformation efforts

FORT HUACHUCA, AZ – Lieutenant General John B. Morrison Jr., Deputy Chief of Staff, G-6, United States Army, recently visited the United States Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) Headquarters at Fort Huachuca to review the ongoing transformation efforts spearheaded by Commanding General Major General Christopher Eubank and the NETCOM staff.



During his visit, Lieutenant General Morrison closely examined the advancements and strategic initiatives undertaken by NETCOM in modernizing the Army's network infrastructure. The review encompassed a detailed assessment of the progress in integrating cutting-edge technologies, enhancing cybersecurity measures, and optimizing network operations to support the Army's mission readiness.



"I am incredibly impressed with the strides made by Major General Eubank and the entire NETCOM team," said Lieutenant General Morrison. "Their dedication to enhancing our network capabilities is crucial for maintaining the Army's technological edge and operational effectiveness."



In recognition of the exceptional contributions of NETCOM personnel, Lieutenant General Morrison presented coins of appreciation to select members of the staff. This gesture highlighted the outstanding efforts and dedication demonstrated by these individuals in advancing NETCOM's mission.



"The hard work and innovative solutions developed by our NETCOM team are truly commendable," said Major General Eubank. "Lieutenant General Morrison's visit and his acknowledgment of our team's efforts serve as a great motivator for us to continue pushing the boundaries of technological excellence."



The visit by Lieutenant General Morrison underscores the importance of NETCOM's role in the Army's overall mission and its commitment to ensuring robust, secure, and reliable network operations. As the Army continues to evolve in the digital age, NETCOM remains at the forefront of driving technological innovation and operational efficiency.



Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) is a 2-star operational command with global responsibility in constant competition, crisis, and conflict. We are responsible for providing the U.S. Army with a Unified Network based on Zero Trust Principles. We operate, maintain, and secure the Army’s portion of the Department of Defense Information Network through three lines of effort: People, Readiness, and Continuous Improvement. The NETCOM team is composed of 14,000 Soldiers, Department of the Army Civilians, Local National and Contract Employees stationed and deployed in more than 30 countries around the world.



