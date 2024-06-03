Ironhorse Brigade takes the lead from Spartan Brigade in Zagan, Poland

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jasmine McCarthy | Col. Christopher M. Dempsey, commander of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jasmine McCarthy | Col. Christopher M. Dempsey, commander of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, gives his first speech to mark the official transfer of authority during a transfer of authority ceremony June 5, 2024, in Zagan, Poland. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. see less | View Image Page

ZAGAN, Poland –The U.S. Army’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team “Ironhorse”, 1st Cavalry Division formally assumes authority from 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team “Spartan”, 3rd Infantry Division, in Zagan, Poland, June 5, 2024.



The Ironhorse Brigade is one of three armored brigade combat teams under the 1st Cavalry Division out of Fort Cavazos, Texas. They have previously participated in a transfer of authority with 2nd ABCT, 3rd ID in 2020 as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve.



The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe.



Brig. Gen. Chad C. Chalfont, deputy commanding general of maneuver of the 1st Cavalry Division, led the ceremony with a speech, addressing Polish partners, Spartan Brigade, and Ironhorse Brigade.



“To our Polish partners at the 11th Armored Cavalry Division, dzień dobry (Polish greeting). Thank you for your support to the mission, and to the Spartan brigade over these past nine months and thank you for being here to welcome our Ironhorse,” said Chalfont. “The troopers of the 1st Cavalry Division are ready to serve alongside your formations to train hard and to drive readiness to deepen our partnership between the Polish and American forces.”



During their nine-month rotation, the Spartans conducted multiple exercises alongside NATO allies in Lithuania, Poland, and Germany in support of Operation Assure, Deter, and Reassure. Their proudest accomplishments include creating the first ever Artillery Table XVIII in the Baltics and crossing the Vistula River in a NATO Wet Gap Crossing on military ferries from Germany, France, and Poland.



“Over the past nine months, we trained alongside friends and allies across Europe,” said Col. Ethan J. Diven, commander of the departing 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division. “Our purpose was simple: forge new partnerships, build readiness, increase interoperability, and enhance the bonds between allied and partnered militaries in full view of our adversaries to ensure the message is clear.”



After the conclusion of Diven’s speech, Col. Christopher M. Dempsey, commander of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, takes to the podium, where he thanks the Spartan brigade’s efforts during their rotation.



“To the entire Spartan organization, a personal thank you for everything you have done over the last nine months in training to a high state of readiness, partnering with our allies, and interacting with our local communities,” said Dempsey. “Thank you for creating an environment for a successful transition as we take responsibility for living up to the high standard you have sent.”



Dempsey concludes his speech with a heartfelt message to his brigade.



“To the Ironhorse Troopers, you are ready for this mission, and I am proud to serve alongside you. You fight hard, you train hard, and you represent the best of the 1st Cavalry Division,” said Dempsey. “We will make this mission matter, and we will never stop improving. First Team, Ironhorse Never Quits!”