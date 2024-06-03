Memorial Day Ceremony: INSCOM honors its fallen heroes

FORT BELVOIR, Va. The U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) honored those who have paid the ultimate price in service to the nation during a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Nolan Building, May 23.



The official party, led by Maj. Gen. Timothy D. Brown, INSCOM commanding general; Chief Warrant Officer 5 Jeremy M. Sager, INSCOM command chief warrant officer; and INSCOM Command Sgt. Maj. Kyle J. Gillam, presided over the ceremony, with musical support provided by the U.S. Army Brass Quintet.



Attended in-person by members of the command and honored guests, this year’s ceremony was dedicated to honoring, remembering, and reflecting on the men and women who gave their lives while serving in the Army Security Agency (ASA), later becoming INSCOM.



Brown began his remarks by noting the history of Memorial Day and pausing to honor one of his personal heroes, retired Chief Warrant Officer 4 Alan L. Lindley, a Vietnam veteran who served in the ASA and INSCOM as a Soldier and civilian.



“Chief Lindley served for 51 years in service to this nation,” said Brown. “He was part of the establishment of the ASA Memorial when he was a noncommissioned officer, helping to honor the teammates he served with over the many years.”



Brown expressed the importance of honoring the fallen because of what they and their sacrifice embodies.



“It’s important that we honor each of our teammates who answered the call to arms as citizen Soldiers and gave the ultimate sacrifice,” Brown said. “They not only exemplified the values of our Army and the values of our nation, but they embodied the courage and the commitment and the sense of duty that’s made our country and our Army a beacon of light for people around the world.”



The ASA and INSCOM monuments are inscribed with 67 names of the Soldiers who died while serving ASA and INSCOM.



Brown, who believes it is our duty to remember those we have lost so their service and sacrifice are not lost to time but cemented in the truths of history, spoke about one Soldier in particular who will forever be remembered and honored.



“Staff Sgt. Richard Eaton Jr., an Army Reserve Military Intelligence Soldier, who died on Aug. 12, 2003, while serving with the 513th Military Intelligence Brigade in Ramadi, Iraq, was honored this year when the Army Reserve Center here at Fort Belvoir was renamed on his behalf,” Brown stated.



In Brown’s closing statement, he encouraged everyone in attendance to honor, remember, and reflect.



“I encourage all of you to take this time to reflect not only on their service, but your service as well,” said Brown. “Remember our teammates who gave all. Honor them and their families. Thank them for the gift they gave us. That’s what Memorial Day is all about. To honor, remember, and reflect.”



The event concluded with Sager reading off the names on the monuments, the playing of “Taps,” and a wreath laying ceremony by the official party.



Brown and Gillam laid a wreath at the INSCOM Fallen Soldier Memorial, which is made of three granite pillars, honoring those who gave their lives in support of the INSCOM mission.



Sager and Lindley laid a wreath at the ASA Memorial, with a statue of a lone Soldier atop its base, honoring those who gave their lives in service to the country.



First observed after the Civil War in 1868, Memorial Day was initially called “Decoration Day” because families gathered to remember their loved ones by decorating gravesites with flowers or flags. This tradition continues across America Today.



INSCOM executes mission command of operational intelligence and security forces; conducts and synchronizes worldwide multidiscipline and all-source intelligence and security operations; and delivers linguist support and intelligence-related advanced skills training, acquisition support, logistics, communications, and other specialized capabilities in support of Army, Joint, Coalition Commands and the U.S. Intelligence Community.

