Standing Together: Moody Airmen help families in need.

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Moody Air Force Base Airmen and volunteers from the local community participated in the Valdosta City Renewal Project to perform necessary repairs and home improvements for those in need in Valdosta, Georgia, May 31-June 1, 2024.



The City Renewal Project is a volunteer-based, self-funded initiative aimed at improving the community’s living conditions by providing essential repairs, as well as fresh paint and yard care, for those in need. This year, 15 Airmen gathered to lend a helping hand to 12 local homeowners, the Boys and Girls Club of Valdosta, and the Lowndes County Associated Ministries to People.



“When you do these important things, it drives home the point that we're here for other people,” said 2nd Lt. Robert Anderson, 23rd Wing chaplain candidate. “We're here to serve, we're here to do things bigger than ourselves and we're here to help people who can't help themselves. It all ties together, the mission of the Air Force and the mission within the community.”



The strong relationship between Moody and the local community is vital, fostering mutual support, economic growth, and a shared commitment to the area's well-being.



“It shows Moody's commitment to the Valdosta community and it shows the Valdosta community's commitment to each other – serving its citizens and blessing people, regardless of their economic background,” said Maj. Andy Peck, 23rd Wing deputy chaplain.



Building on the success of 2023, the project saw an increased number of volunteers leading to enhanced efforts in the coordination required to put the teams together. Overall the project was successful in tackling multiple tasks that are beneficial to both the homeowners and the volunteers.



“When you give to others, there’s a blessing and a joy that comes with that,” Peck said. “There’s a community that’s built when you’re serving alongside someone.”



While military life can be busy and stressful, the opportunity to step back, volunteer and engage with the local community can be an important part of building resilience and stronger relationships both within the units and outside the bases.



“The United States military exists in part to protect and serve the members of our nation,” Peck stated. “When we get off base and we actually engage with people of our community and city, it reminds us in a tangible way of why we do what we do so that our way of life can continue to exist.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2024 Date Posted: 06.05.2024 12:18 Story ID: 473111 Location: MOODY AFB, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Standing Together: Moody Airmen help families in need., by A1C Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.