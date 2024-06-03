Honoring the Heroes of D-Day: 173rd Airborne Brigade's Tribute Run from Pointe du Hoc to Omaha Beach

Photo By Capt. Jennifer French | In a tribute to the brave souls who fought and fell during World War II, the 173rd...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Jennifer French | In a tribute to the brave souls who fought and fell during World War II, the 173rd Airborne Brigade did a commemorative run from Pointe du Hoc to Omaha Beach on June 3, 2024. The run was held to honor the efforts of the U.S. Army Provisional Ranger Group, who, on June 6, 1944, courageously scaled the treacherous cliffs of Pointe du Hoc, a position heavily fortified by the German army with bunkers, machine gun posts, and concrete casemates. The cliffs of Pointe du Hoc were a critical target during the Normandy invasion, with German forces entrenched in a stronghold designed to repel any assault. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Joskanny Lua) see less | View Image Page

In a tribute to the brave souls who fought and fell during World War II, the 173rd Airborne Brigade did a commemorative run from Pointe du Hoc to Omaha Beach on June 3, 2024.



The run was held to honor the efforts of the U.S. Army Provisional Ranger Group, who, on June 6, 1944, courageously scaled the treacherous cliffs of Pointe du Hoc, a position heavily fortified by the German army with bunkers, machine gun posts, and concrete casemates. The cliffs of Pointe du Hoc were a critical target during the Normandy invasion, with German forces entrenched in a stronghold designed to repel any assault.



The Rangers faced overwhelming odds during World War II. Despite intense enemy fire and treacherous climbing conditions, the Rangers succeeded in their mission, demonstrating extraordinary valor and resilience.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade’s run from Pointe du Hoc to Omaha Beach highlights the importance of remembering and honoring the sacrifices made during World War II, ensuring that the stories of heroism and perseverance continue to inspire future generations.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.



(U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Joskanny Lua)