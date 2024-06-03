Inside AFSBn-NEA's award-winning maintenance operation

Photo By Sarah Ridenour | At the Army Field Support Battalion – Northeast Asia Army Prepositioned Stocks-4...... read more read more Photo By Sarah Ridenour | At the Army Field Support Battalion – Northeast Asia Army Prepositioned Stocks-4 maintenance facilities, each bay is equipped with its own production board to track all necessary information, such as the work order, what type of service is being done, and the timeline. (Photo by Sarah Ridenour, ASC Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

CAMP CARROLL, South Korea – Soldiers in the Indo-Pacific have a very important mission. Due to the region’s complex political landscape, Soldiers must be prepared to fight at a moment’s notice, meaning their equipment must be battlefield ready at all times.

The Army Field Support Battalion-Northeast Asia, part of the 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, plays a crucial role in maintaining readiness for U.S. Army Pacific. One of the battalion’s key responsibilities is the maintenance of over 33,000 Army Prepositioned Stocks-4 pieces of equipment.

“The maintenance mission here at APS-4 is to ensure that equipment is maintained to Army standards, ready for issue, stored, and ensured that, if ordered by our commander, we're ready to issue to any troops, upon their arrival,” said Matthew Tassin, AFSBn-NEA APS-4 Maintenance Division chief.

APS are strategically-placed sets of equipment, worldwide, designed to reduce deployment timelines, enhance deterrence capabilities, and provide additional combat power for contingency operations . Having equipment and forces ready in place allows the Army to quickly respond to any conflict that may arise.

AFSBn-NEA’s Maintenance Division is responsible for servicing pieces of equipment, including tactical wheeled vehicles, combat vehicles, engineering equipment, communications and electronics equipment, weapons, combat hospital sets, watercrafts, and more.

The battalion’s highly efficient maintenance operation helps the Army avoid wasteful replacement costs and prevents the issuance of equipment that does not meet the Army’s standards . Notably, they have the highest average operational readiness rate, 98%, out of any Army APS site and recently placed first in the Army Award for Maintenance Excellence in the Tables of Distribution and Allowances Units category for the sixth time.

This award represents the battalion’s excellence in maintenance operations and effective leadership through their ability to sustain field maintenance readiness, continuously improve efficiency, and reduce waste.

Their high level of efficiency is maintained through the use of the battalion's “production control board.” The team follows a cyclical maintenance plan based on 12, 24, and 45-month schedules, depending on the type of equipment and how it is stored. To stay on track, they meet daily to review the master production control board, collaborate on issues, update statuses, and prioritize the work schedule.

“Everything is tracked or monitored throughout this building. This is kind of the brain of our maintenance operations,” said Sgt. 1st Class James Peterson, AFSBn-NEA APS-4 Maintenance Branch chief.

Peterson demonstrated their production control board, displayed across multiple large screens. “The first screen you see is our monthly production. So, walking in here everybody can see exactly what's in service, what's in plan to be in service, the location, and who's doing the job,” he explained. “You’ll see the model, the serial number, the work order, and then what type of service is being done, and it’s all color coordinated.”

Additional screens monitor the maintenance in each building. “Walking into the maintenance branch office, anybody can see what's going on with all the floors, when a model or vehicle came in to get serviced, and then projected data. We can actually walk on the floor and verify it,” he said.

Peterson believes that their production board is a key factor in their efficiency and success in winning the AAME six times. “This is something that is not seen at a lot of different base facilities. This is very organized, very thorough.”

On the maintenance floor, each bay area has its own production board, tracking all necessary information, as well as a blinking red light. The light signals the need for parts to the main supply branch. A mechanic simply completes a parts request form, presses the red light, and the part is delivered, allowing them to focus on repairs without leaving the floor.

“They don’t have to leave the floor, so they can continue on doing some other maintenance task, and that part will be delivered,” Peterson noted.

Peterson also attributes the maintenance team’s success to the exceptional skill set and dedication of the mechanics. “Our workforce is so diverse. These guys have been here for years, and they have the skills.”

A significant portion of the team is comprised of South Korean national employees who have worked there for decades. Tassin highlighted the advantage of this continuity. “Unlike other organizations that have individuals that come in and out, rotating every three to five years, our workforce has been here over 20 or 30 years,” he said. “They know we care about them and the environment they work in.”

Peterson added that the mechanics at APS-4 understand the importance of the equipment they are working on. “It’s very important that we keep the equipment in the best condition possible, because we never know what's going to be needed. The contingency piece is important because you worry about the safety of a whole nation.

“APS is important, especially for us and where we are. If something happens with enemies in the north, it's important for the safety of the people here in Korea and then also our allies in Japan and in other areas of the Pacific,” he continued.

Looking ahead, Lt. Col. Marissa M. Reed, AFSBn-NEA commander, advises her team to maintain their exceptional standards while staying grounded in the basics and fundamentals. She emphasized that the collaboration and dedication of the AFSBn-NEA APS-4 maintenance team is instrumental in their success, not just in winning awards but in ensuring the readiness and safety of U.S. forces and allies in the Indo-Pacific region.

“Our cooperative and collaborative spirit, along with our dedication, shows that when we put our best foot forward, we can achieve remarkable things. Winning the AAME is wonderful for the entire workforce. Great team. Great teamwork,” Reed said.

As the team continues to set the bar high, their unwavering commitment to excellence and readiness remains at the forefront, ensuring that they are always prepared to support any mission at a moment’s notice. AFSBn-NEA’s maintenance operation stands as a testament to what can be achieved through skill, dedication, and innovation, serving as a model for Army maintenance operations worldwide.