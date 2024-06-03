The art of adversity: Training with the opposing force

JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER, Germany – U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, a mechanized infantry unit stationed here, act as the permanent opposing force for rotational training units.



The unit, which falls under 7th Army Training Command, delivers realistic training, providing the U.S., NATO allies and partner nations with valuable combat skills for success.



“These Soldiers play the role of enemy combatants, creating scenarios to train allied forces,” explained 1st Lt. Colton Osguthorpe. “They are experts in guerrilla warfare, mechanized and light infantry tactics. Our job is to be the best OPFOR for soldiers."



The JMRC serves as the only Army Combat Training Center outside the continental U.S.



"RTUs operate in a harsh environment,” Osguthorpe stated. “The terrain, the mud, the rain are as much their adversaries as the enemy. We use the terrain as a weapon because we know it well.”



The unpredictability of warfare demands that units can be flexible in solving problems on the fly. The OPFOR presents these real life challenges.



“We practice guerrilla warfare and attack fast,” said Spc. Hunter Kauffman, an M113 Armored Personnel Carrier turret gunner. “Hit and run attacks. This gives them training to have situational awareness and react quickly. On defense, we make it as difficult as possible for them. If units encounter challenging obstacles in real life, they'll be prepared to deal with them, like 11 row concertina wire and minefields.”



OPFOR provides realistic joint and combined arms training conditions. They set up diverse scenarios and unpredictable tactics, and they add stress and complexity to the battlefield.



“We’re always fresh and ready to give them a realistic experience,” remarked Sgt. Daminson James. “In real life that's what they're gonna be up against. It's a struggle to keep the equipment and vehicles working under these conditions. Radios go down and units can't reach each other.”



RTUs and OPFOR here both use the multiple integrated laser engagement system (MILES), which uses lasers and blank cartridges to simulate battle.



“The MILES are on every participating soldier and vehicle,” said James. “Observer Coaches carefully watch what plays out throughout the battles and provide feedback.”



Combat operation exercises with thousands of military personnel gather to train at Hohenfels regularly. Exercises like Saber Junction and Combined Resolve focus on interoperability between allied and partner nations. These are an investment in the cohesion of the NATO alliance and overall readiness of allies and partners to work together.



For the 1-4 Infantry Regiment, they are prepared to train Soldiers, leaders and units for success on current and future battlefields.



"Our ultimate goal is to make sure these Soldiers are ready for anything,” explained Osguthorpe. “Every mistake they make here could save lives in the real world."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2024 Date Posted: 06.05.2024 12:26 Story ID: 473104 Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The art of adversity: Training with the opposing force, by SPC David Thomson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.