Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Portland, Oregon

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. George E. Davies, a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred June 21 at Willamette National Cemetery, Happy Valley, Oregon. Omega Funeral Home & Cremation, Portland, Oregon, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Portland, Davies was an assistant engineer assigned to the 345th Bombardment Squadron (Heavy), 98th Bombardment Group (Heavy), 9th Air Force. He was killed in action Aug. 1, 1943, after the B-24 Liberator bomber, on which he was serving, crashed after being hit by enemy anti-aircraft fire during Operation TIDAL WAVE. He was 27.



Davies was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Sept. 9, 2022, after the remains of Soldiers from Operation TIDAL WAVE were exhumed from Ardennes American Cemetery and Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery, Belgium, in 2017 for identification.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process including burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Staff Sgt. Davies, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/Press-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3786278/airman-accounted-for-from-wwii-davies-g/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Omega Funeral Home & Cremation, 503-231-6030.



