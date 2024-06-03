U.S., France and Djibouti Practice Aviation Firefighting

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Patricia Elkins | Camp Lemonnier Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department trained with Djiboutian...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Patricia Elkins | Camp Lemonnier Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department trained with Djiboutian and French first responders during an aviation firefighting (AVFF) aircraft mishap and mass casualty exercise at Djibouti-Ambouli International Airport, Djibouti, May 16, 2024. The exercise was the fourth trilateral training event between U.S., French and Djiboutian first responders. CLDJ is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 38 local tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas) see less | View Image Page

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (June 5, 2024) – Camp Lemonnier Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department trained with Djiboutian and French first responders during an aviation firefighting exercise at Djibouti-Ambouli International Airport, Djibouti, May 16, 2024.



The exercise began with a notification to the U.S., Djiboutian, and French first responders informing them that an aircraft was on fire on the flight line. Djiboutian firefighters arrived at the scene to stabilize the simulated burning aircraft and assumed command of the incident.



Shortly afterward, French firefighters arrived to rescue simulated casualties from the fire and transport them to a triage site. Camp Lemonnier Fire and Emergency Services transported the simulated life-threatening injuries by ambulance for intensive care.



“Practicing these exercises with our partner nations tests the capabilities, limitations and communication of firefighters and first responders during a joint response,” said U.S. Navy Lt. Lucille Lu, Camp Lemonnier emergency management officer.



The exercise also enabled firefighters from the three nations to practice working through language barriers to enhance their collective capabilities.



“The ultimate goal is to work together and saves lives regardless of background, culture, ethnicity or religion,” said Lu.



Providing 24/7 airfield operations – including emergency management -- is part of Camp Lemonnier’s world-class support for service members, U.S. assets and its 38 tenant commands. Deployed squadrons from the Air Force and Marine Corps use Camp Lemonnier’s airfield to perform a variety of missions in the region including transportation of military personnel and supplies throughout the Horn of Africa.



Camp Lemonnier shares the airfield with Djibouti and France. Training to respond to airfield emergencies together enhances joint emergency preparedness and protects U.S., host nation and allied interests.



“This was the fourth trilateral training event between the U.S, Djibouti and France,” said Lu. “I look forward to more joint training opportunities with our host and partner nations.”



Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 38 local tenant commands. (U.S. Navy story by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)