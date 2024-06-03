ROICC Northern Italy Hosts Vicenza Middle School Students

Photo By Lt. Zachary Schemmel | VICENZA, Italy (May 24, 2024) Eric Howard, a senior construction manager with Naval...... read more read more Photo By Lt. Zachary Schemmel | VICENZA, Italy (May 24, 2024) Eric Howard, a senior construction manager with Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central, Resident Office in Charge of Construction, Northern Italy gives a tour of the future Army Family Housing at the Villaggio housing area near Caserma Ederle to students from the Vicenza Middle School Graphics Communications course, May 24, 2024. ROICC staff met with students to explain their jobs and educational pathways, the different aspects of engineering, and the overall Army Family Housing Program. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central oversees seven Naval Public Works Departments across three U.S. Combatant Commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Zach Schemmel/Released) see less | View Image Page

Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central’s Resident Officer in Charge of Construction (ROICC) Northern Italy hosted students from the Vicenza Middle School Graphics Communications course for a tour of the future Army Family Housing at the Villaggio housing area near Caserma Ederle on May 22 and 24, 2024.



NAVFAC staff and contractors met with students to explain their jobs and educational pathways, the different aspects of engineering, and the overall Army Family Housing Program. They were also shown how to review construction drawings in the field.



“The tour was educational and inspirational, as the students envisioned themselves as the future engineers who will design and build the world of tomorrow,” Cmdr. Jonathan Horner, ROICC Northern Italy, officer in charge, said. “Their enthusiasm and potential were evident, making it clear that with the right support and opportunities, these bright minds will lead the way in engineering advancements.”



One of the goals of the school's graphics communications course students was to have a real-world application of their unit on 2D and 3D house design—the class designed houses both on paper and digitally. During the tour, students could see the construction process, which added another element they could not experience in a classroom setting.



“Study trips like this are important because students see how the 2D and 3D designs they created are used in the real world,” Carter Hoff, technology teacher at Vicenza Middle School, said. “The students could see how the NAVFAC’s plane and elevation views came together in the construction of the house we toured.”



Horner and Senior Construction Manager Eric Howard guided the students through some of the houses to see the status of the building and discuss details of the construction, such as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and electrical systems.



Students also learned that completing a project takes time; it takes a lot of time to coordinate with many agencies to get to where the housing project is today.



“I learned that the process doesn’t take just one to two months to complete,” Artun Kesoglu, a seventh grade student, said,” It actually has to be well planned with U.S. and Italian regulations.”



Kesoglu said he is still interested in pursuing a career in engineering, “This tour reinforced this choice by actually showing me the process and I saw firsthand that the construction is really carefully planned.”



The Introduction to Graphic Communications course introduces students to basic design elements by manipulating digital images and completing graphic design and desktop publishing projects such as photo editing, graphic, raster and vector projects, text effects, business cards and brochures. Students use Photoshop, InDesign and Illustrator to create digital projects. Students explore graphic communications careers throughout the course.



“It’s truly inspiring to see such bright young minds so passionate about engineering, Howard said. “Their curiosity and eagerness to learn assure me that the future of our industry is in excellent hands.”



About Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Central

NAVFAC Europe Africa Central manages facility project planning and design, including all related acquisition, construction, leasing, environmental, maintenance, and contingency support required by the Navy and Department of Defense commands where the Navy is designated as the lead agent in Europe, Southwest Asia, and the Gulf of Guinea, Africa, and the Horn of Africa. Subordinate Public Works Departments in Bahrain; Devesulu, Romania; Djibouti; Naples, Italy; Redzikowo, Poland; Rota, Spain; Sigonella, Italy; Souda Bay, Greece, provide facilities support service to each installation throughout the area of responsibility, and employs approximately 1,300 military, government civilians, local nationals and contractors.