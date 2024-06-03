VMM-146 assumes authority of Marine tiltrotor mission

Photo By Senior Airman John Macera | CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (June 1, 2024) Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman John Macera | CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (June 1, 2024) Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261 reinforced is relieved by VMM-146 (REIN) during a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June. 1. U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa deployed both VMM squadrons to support aerial and combat operations in the Horn of Africa. CLDJ is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (US Air Force SrA John Macera) see less | View Image Page

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 146 (REIN) officially assumed its role as the Aviation Combat Element in the Horn of Africa from 261 (REIN) during a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Lemonier, Djibouti, June 1, 2024. This transition marks another chapter in the ongoing mission to provide critical 24/7 crisis response and support to Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA).



The ceremony was a moment of reflection on the achievements of VMM-261 and a look forward to the continued commitment of VMM-146.



"Every one of you plays an integral role in the success of our mission here," said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Brian T. Cashman, commanding general of CJTF-HOA. "It is your collective efforts, determination, and unwavering commitment to one another that allow us to overcome all obstacles."



During their deployment, VMM-261 logged an impressive 3,000 flight hours, transported over 2 million pounds of cargo, and moved thousands of passengers across multiple named operations. Their efforts have set a high standard for VMM-146 to follow.



"Our time has been brief but impactful," said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Bryan “Ash” Hole, commander of VMM-261. “You’ve been a phenomenal team and I have been humbled to serve with you all.”



The incoming squadron is poised to continue the critical support for CJTF-HOA’s operations, transporting and inserting ground forces as needed throughout the region. This includes crisis response, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief operations, all of which are vital to the stability and security of the area.



With the turnover now complete, VMM-146 aims to build on the successes of VMM-261. The transition of authority to VMM-146 reinforces the continued dedication to maintaining readiness and executing the mission with precision and effectiveness. As VMM-146 begins their deployment, they carry forward the lessons and successes of their predecessors, ready to face any challenge and uphold the mission with unwavering commitment.



The squadron looks forward to forging strong relationships with the CJTF-HOA staff and enhancing the region's security and stability through their versatile and dedicated operations.



As VMM-261 completes their mission and prepares to depart, they reflect on their time with pride and gratitude for the accomplishments achieved. They leave with a sense of fulfillment, knowing they have contributed to the security and stability of the region and leave behind a legacy of excellence for VMM-146 to build upon.



“Without a doubt I know your team helped advance U.S. national interest in the region,” said Cashman. “We could have not done that without you. You have brought great credit upon your unit, CJTF-HOA and the United States Marine Corps.”