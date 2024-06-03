NAVFAC EURAFCENT Awards $4.98M Contacts at CLDJ

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central, Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Division Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), recently awarded two task orders valued at $4,984,449 to KBR Services, LLC, for the replacement and overhaul of six generators (awarded May 30, 2024), and the replacement of uninterruptible power supply (UPS) batteries (awarded May 22, 2024), aboard CLDJ.



The generator requirement was awarded to the KBR job order contract (JOC). The UPS requirement was awarded as part of a base operations support (BOS).



The work to be performed includes, to replace three generators and perform top end overhauls on three generators.



“The generator project replaces the engines on three power plant generators and performs required top end overhauls to ensure sustained power production for Camp Lemonnier,” Kelly Stevens, CLDJ Public Works Department, construction manager.



The work for the generator replacements and overhauls is anticipated to be completed in June 2025. Fiscal year 2024 Operation and Maintenance, Navy funds were obligated on the award.



The work to replace the UPS batteries is anticipated to be completed in October 2024. Fiscal year 2024 Operation and Maintenance, Navy funds were obligated on the award.



To see current fiscal year and future workload projections, visit: https://atlantic.navfac.navy.mil/NAVFAC-Worldwide/NAVFAC-Europe-Africa-Central/Workload-Projections/



About Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Central

NAVFAC Europe Africa Central manages facility project planning and design, including all related acquisition, construction, leasing, environmental, maintenance, and contingency support required by the Navy and Department of Defense commands where the Navy is designated as the lead agent in Europe, Southwest Asia, and the Gulf of Guinea, Africa, and the Horn of Africa. Subordinate Public Works Departments in Bahrain; Devesulu, Romania; Djibouti; Naples, Italy; Redzikowo, Poland; Rota, Spain; Sigonella, Italy; Souda Bay, Greece, provide facilities support service to each installation throughout the area of responsibility, and employs approximately 1,300 military, government civilians, local nationals and contractors.

