Photo By Spc. Tyler Becker | Jordanian Armed Forces Col. Abdullah Al Amayrah, Military Intelligence, gives a speech about the war against drugs and how to confront it at the senior leader seminar during the 11th iteration of Eager Lion in Amman, Jordan, May 22, 2024. Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command's strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Tyler Becker)

Jordan and U.S. host Senior Leader Seminar during Eager Lion 2024



Story by U.S. Army Spc. Tyler Becker





AMMAN, Jordan - Senior Leaders from 32 U.S. Central Command partner nations, and other invited guests, participated in a Senior Leader Seminar hosted by the Jordanian Armed Forces and USCENTCOM, May 22, 2024, as part of Eager Lion 2024.



A common theme throughout the event was the need for partner nations to work together to combat common threats. U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. David Mineau Deputy Commander, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central), spoke on that importance.



“This 11th iteration of Eager Lion underscores the United States’ commitment to cooperation and interoperability with our regional partners and delivers a clear message: Relationships matter,” he continued. “Under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, the Jordanian Armed Forces continue to serve as a reliable, strategic partner and a bulwark for regional peace and stability. One of the most significant roles that Jordan plays: its ability to bring world leaders together as we gather here in this Senior Leaders Seminar.”



The event allowed senior leaders from across the USCENTCOM area to discuss numerous security issues. Discussion was primarily centered on shared concerns like Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, drone protection, the war on drugs, and cyber security.



The primary goals of the seminar were to build new partnerships from different partner militaries, develop already existing relationships, and learn how these relationships can be strengthened and leveraged in the future.



U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jason Benson, Assistant Division Commander – Maneuver, 34th Infantry Division and USCENTCOM’s Eager Lion 2024 Exercise Director, highlighted the importance of cyber security and how it would be beneficial to plan to incorporate cyber security even more in future iterations of the exercise.



“It was exciting to see the discussion and interest in cyber security. What some people here may not realize is that Eager Lion has a cyber component that we incorporated into this year's exercise,” said Benson. “And so, as our partner militaries are looking for what to do in 2026 for Eager Lion, I'd encourage them to start their planning in how they can incorporate the cyber component of the exercise to grow and build that cyber part of Eager Lion.”



During the event, senior leaders offered insights on the different array of topics within their respective militaries, while taking questions from their counterparts during the post presentation discussions.



USCENTCOM regularly conducts military-to-military engagements and security cooperation activities like Eager Lion with regional partners to enhance regional cooperation, improve partner capacity, and increase interoperability between military forces.