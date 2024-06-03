Two generations, one mission

Born into a family with a long line of military service, from a young age, Senior Airman Tyler Fasig was immersed in an environment shaped by the military, with both his father and grandfather serving in the U.S. Air Force. This influence instilled a respect for aviation for as long as he can remember.



Tyler's decision to enlist in the Air National Guard's 182nd Airlift Wing at the age of 17 was influenced by his upbringing and the honorable reputation of the 182nd Airlift Wing. With the full support of his parents, Tyler became a C-130 crew chief.



Tyler’s father, Lt. Col. Randy Fasig, has been a part of the 182nd Airlift Wing for more than 20 years, originally joining as enlisted and then commissioning seven years later.



“After enlisting in the Illinois Air National Guard in March of 2001, the tragic 9-11 events unfolded sending me on my first six-month deployment while Tyler was merely three months old,” said Lt. Col. Randy Fasig, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron commander. “You can imagine how hard this was for my wife as we were very young at the time.”



Little did he know that years down the road he would then find himself deployed alongside his son in the United States Africa Command, contributing to the mission of the 182nd Airlift Wing. While Tyler focuses on his duties as a crew chief, his father assumes command of the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron.



“It is a strange dynamic having your commander also be your dad,” said Tyler. “He has supported me throughout my career offering advice that I may not have known. Being in the maintenance field, I may not see him much on the daily, but he is always there when I have questions.”



Outside of their military responsibilities, Tyler and his father maintain a strong familial bond by participating in regular dinners together. These moments serve as a reminder of their bond that keeps them connected, even amidst the challenges of military life.



As Tyler navigates his military career and has aspirations of one day following in his fathers footsteps of becoming an aviajtor, his father appreciates the time he’s gotten to spend leading his team and son during what will be his last of seven deployments.



“This by far is one of the greatest opportunities of my life and I will cherish it for the rest of my life,” said Randy. “What a way to finish!”

Together, they embody a legacy of service and commitment to the 75th EAS that transcends generations.

