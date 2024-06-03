USS Patriot (MCM 7) Changes Command

SASEBO, Japan (May 16, 2024) – Lt. Cmdr. Travis Turner relieved Lt. Cmdr. Peter Bue as the commanding officer of Avenger-class mine countermeasure ship USS Patriot (MCM 7) during a change of command ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo May 16.



Bue, a native of Tyngsborough, Massachusetts and the ship’s 27th commanding officer, assumed command of Patriot in February 2023.



Bue has severed as both executive officer and commanding officer of Patriot, leading his crew through six international mine warfare exercises and was awarded three consecutive Battle Efficiency awards.



“It has been my distinct honor and privilege to serve alongside the best group of sailors the Navy has among its ranks for the last three years,” said Bue. “I am so proud of your unsurpassed levels of mission accomplishment, and excellence you consistently maintained under trying circumstances. As a crew, you conquered every hurdle, rose to every occasion and never let a challenge stop you from accomplishing the mission. Your sustained superior performance and dedicated leadership has been the key to making Patriot the greatest minesweeper afloat. I am grateful for the opportunity to have served as your commanding officer.”



Following his tour as commanding officer of Patriot, Bue will go on to serve with Staff, Joint Chiefs of Staff.



Turner, a native of Leander, Texas, graduated from the United States Naval Academy with a bachelor of science in electrical engineering, and most recently served as the executive officer aboard the Patriot.



“To Lt. Cmdr. Bue, I wish you further success and prosperity as you step into a well-earned position of greater responsibility,” said Turner. “To the patriots standing before me and those standing the watch, it is my honor to take the helm of the prestigious USS Patriot. I am nothing short of impressed by what we have been able to accomplish thus far. I am excited to carry out our mission and continue to build the legacy and culture of excellence on Patriot.”



Patriot is one of four forward deployed Avenger-class mine countermeasure ships, capable of detecting and neutralizing mines in the U.S. Seventh Fleet area of responsibility in support of preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

