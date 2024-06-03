Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise launches with welcome brief and didactics

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — Joint multinational and U.S. military members gathered for the first day of the 2024 Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise JEMX, on June 3, 2024. JEMX is a collaborative exercise designed to enhance emergency preparedness and response capabilities. The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center CRDAMC, coordinates the event yearly and includes U.S. Army medical personnel from multiple units and training facilities at Fort Cavazos. This exercise emphasizes unit and individual readiness, emphasizing multinational and joint service interoperability. This year’s event includes participants from the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force and visiting partners from the United Arab Emirates and the Netherlands.



The opening day featured the Medical Director of JEMX Army Lt. Col. Dan Brillhart, welcoming the participants to the event and leading the didactics session. He highlighted the unique aspects of JEMX and pointed out the exercise's significant size, scope, and complexity, as well as the expertise of the participating subject matter experts.



“This is an enormous undertaking. It is a huge exercise”, said Brillhart. “And it is brought all together really just because of passionate people who are willing to contribute their time, their unit’s time to get out here. They're excited to do this training to improve and treat our service members.”



The initial session provided insights into medical care from a former patient injured in combat, offering testimonies that presented a battlefield perspective and the importance of recalibrating battlefield medicine. The didactics aim to equip participants with knowledge and skills to save lives in combat situations.



As the exercise continues, participants will partake in hands-on training sessions and simulated emergency scenarios. These scenarios will challenge them to apply Tactical Combat Casualty Care while evacuating and transporting casualties through role 1, 2, and 3 medical facilities. Additionally, other scenarios will test their skills in managing prolonged field care in environments with limited resources, similar to those encountered in near-peer conflicts.



This year’s JEMX will continue to enhance emergency medicine capabilities and promote collaboration among international and joint military service medical professionals.

