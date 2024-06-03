403rd Army Field Support Brigade Personality Spotlight: Daniel Fejarang – Logistics Readiness Center-North

In his role as a transportation assistant/inspector within the Movements Branch, Personal Property Shipping Office at Logistics Readiness Center-North, at Camp Casey, South Korea, Mr. Fejarang consistently delivers exceptional customer service to military personnel, government civilians, family members, and contractors in Areas I & II. With meticulous attention to detail and an expert understanding of Defense Travel Regulation and Joint Travel Regulation, he plays a pivotal role in facilitating the smooth transportation of countless personal property shipments globally. Drawing from his extensive 27-year military career, Mr. Fejarang continues to impart his knowledge, mentor, and provide guidance to his colleagues, clients, and stakeholders from various agencies, including the Joint Security Area, Camp Casey, Camp Hovey, U.S. Army Garrison-Yongsan, and K-16 Air Base, both within and beyond the scope of his official duties.



Hometown:



Yigo, Guam



How long have you been working for the U.S. Army:



32 years. 27 years military service and 5 years federal service



What other positions have you held with the U.S. Military:



My career began with enlistment into the U.S. Army in 1989 with the military occupational specialty 13F, fire support specialist. My military career has been diverse having changed my MOS to military intelligence analyst, satellite communications, and motor transport operator. I have served a majority of my career overseas in South Korea, Germany, Guam, Iraq, and Afghanistan. In Korea, I served as a satellite communications non-commissioned officer in charge of the satellite communications facility located at Camp Carroll and as the 293rd Signal Detachment NCOIC at Camp Hialeah in Busan. I held positions from team leader to platoon sergeant, serving as platoon sergeant for many of my duty assignments and deployments worldwide. After retiring from active duty in 2017, I began my civilian federal service with Family and Morale Welfare and Recreation in 2019 then became a Department of the Army civilian in 2022.



Tell us about your job and what you do:



I currently serve as a transportation assistant/inspector in the PPSO, Transportation Division at LRC-North, servicing Camp Casey, Yongsan and K-16 Air Base. I prepare and process household goods shipments for United States Forces Korea military and civilian personnel worldwide utilizing air and sealift modes of transportation. I interpret Department of Defense, USFK and U.S. Transportation Command regulations, to determine the best means of transporting our customers personal property according to their requests, needs and special circumstances. I also conduct quality assurance inspections of our local contracted shipping agents to ensure they are following their contractual obligations in accordance with military regulations.



What other duties are you responsible for?



As a transportation assistant, I also assist and advise the LRC-North installation transportation officer on matters related to HHG shipments, personnel movement through our Commercial Travel Office and Fleet Management Operations regarding the non-tactical vehicles we maintain and provide our garrison customers assigned to USAG- Yongsan/Casey and K-16 Air Base. In addition, I serve as the unit safety officer responsible for assisting the LRC-North director in the execution of the Army Safety and Occupational Health Program to promote readiness through safe work practices. As a USO, I conduct safety training, hazard identification, safety inspections, prepare risk assessments and integrate controls addressed by the director. I also provide basic information technology troubleshooting and trouble ticket requests for our computer and phone systems; maintain section inventory of equipment; records management of our electronic files; and conduct semi-annual dining facility inventories for USAG-Y/C.



What are some of your accomplishments while at the LRC?



Working together with my leaders and colleagues, we have streamlined the procedures for processing HHG shipments timely and accurately to provide a satisfying experience to our customers. Last year during the conversion from legacy orders to the new Integrated Personnel and Pay System-Army format, we developed a strong working relationship with the Camp Casey Military Personnel Division to resolve orders issues.

I have created numerous quick reference guides, updated shipment information documents, updated customer information displays and converted over 16,000 records into electronic format for my office. I have also been recognized by the 403rd Army Field Support Brigade commander for my accomplishments and selected as employee of the quarter last year.



What is the best things about working at LRC-North?



Since my arrival to LRC-North, I have been blessed to be working with such a wonderful group of leaders, colleagues, and peers. As a former military member, we learn how to work as an effective member of a team and that is how we conduct ourselves on a daily basis within our organization. The LRC-North leadership and incumbents are welcoming and always willing to assist in mentorship, developmental training and provide advice on how to further our careers.



What do you like to do in your free time?



I have many activities I enjoy doing such as reading, cycling, taking walks, hiking and just about any kind of sports activity. My passion is skydiving, I love the adrenaline rush. I also enjoy traveling to other areas around Korea to try the different varieties of food and admire the scenery and learn more about the culture.



Do you have a special skill or talent you would like to share (what is something people might not know about you)?



I believe my special ability is to learn things quickly and having a real good memory. It has helped me throughout the years when training my Soldiers, aiding others, and servicing customers. I am always willing to learn something, experience new things and share that knowledge with others.

