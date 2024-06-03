USS Louisiana (SSBN 743) Departs Guam Following Exchange of Command, Demonstrating U.S. Naval Strength in the Indo-Pacific

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Wolpert | NAVAL BASE GUAM (June 4, 2024) –The Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Wolpert | NAVAL BASE GUAM (June 4, 2024) –The Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Louisiana (SSBN 743) departs U.S. Naval Base Guam following a scheduled port visit, June 4. This port visit reflects the strategic importance of Guam and the United States' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The visit further enhances significant partnerships shared between DoD, the government of Guam and the island community. The presence of the SSBN in Guam demonstrates the flexibility, survivability, readiness, and capability of the U.S. Navy submarine forces and complements the many exercises, training, operations, and other military cooperation activities conducted by Strategic Forces to ensure they are available and ready to operate around the globe at any time. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL BASE GUAM (June 4, 2024) – The Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, USS Louisiana (SSBN 743) (Blue Crew), departed Naval Base Guam, on June 4, 2024 after conducting a scheduled port visit which included an exchange of command.



Conducting Louisiana’s exchange of command in Guam demonstrates the continuity and operational flexibility of our sea-based nuclear deterrent operations and our ready, reliable SSBN force. During the visit, the Blue crew assumed command of the submarine. Each SSBN has two crews, Blue and Gold, which alternate manning the submarines and taking them on patrol. This maximizes the SSBN’s strategic availability, reduces the number of submarines required to meet strategic requirements, and allows for proper crew training, readiness, and morale.



“This visit represents the United Sates’ enduring resolve and ironclad commitment in the Indo-Pacific region, with continued extended deterrence to our regional allies – demonstrating the flexibility, survivability, readiness and capability of the U.S. Navy submarine force to sustain world-wide operations of our naval strategic forces indefinitely,” said Capt. Chimi Zacot, commander, Submarine Squadron 17 (CSS 17).



The U.S. Navy’s ballistic missile submarines serve as an undetectable launch platform for intercontinental missiles. They are designed specifically for stealth and the precise delivery of nuclear warheads.



This port visit reflects the strategic importance of Guam, the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The visit further enhances significant partnerships shared between DoD, the Government of Guam and the island community. The presence of the SSBN in Guam demonstrates the flexibility, survivability, readiness and capability of U.S. Navy submarine forces and complements the many exercises, training, operations, and other military cooperation activities conducted by Strategic Forces to ensure they are available and ready to operate around the globe at any time.



The Louisiana is homeported in Bangor, Washington and is assigned to CSS 17. It is an undetectable launch platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles, providing the United States with it most survivable leg of the nuclear triad.