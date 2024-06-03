Seattle Seahawks meet with Ghost Soldiers, share team experience

The U.S. Army's arsenal includes various weapon systems, vehicles of varying purposes, and numerous pieces of gear. However, that ultimately supports the Army's greatest asset: the Soldier.



The Soldiers' team, the individuals they stand beside, is one of the most valuable assets in the military.



"It takes a group of people coming together from diverse backgrounds and unique skill sets that have built a relationship founded on trust, all rowing in the same direction," said Command Sgt. Maj. Dennis Kirk, command sergeant major of 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team.



In professions like the Army, dedication to accomplishing the objective and training to meet and overcome obstacles are essential to becoming an effective team.



One of those team-based professions is the NFL.



Recently, the Seattle Seahawks were invited to a meet-and-greet with Soldiers from 1-2 SBCT, 7th Infantry Division, at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington.



"This event was a privilege and a great boost to morale," said Pvt. 1st Class Juan Rosas, a cavalry scout with 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1-2 SBCT. Having events like this is an excellent way for Soldiers to meet with the players and for the players to see the Army team.



More than 200 Soldiers and most of the Seahawks team attended the event, which showcased some of the different Strykers and weapon systems, as well as some of the other equipment Soldiers use.



"It's nothing but enjoyment for both Soldiers and our team," said Jon Rhattigan, linebacker for the Seattle Seahawks and a West Point graduate, who is on deferment during his time in the NFL. "It's good to have the fellowship, to bridge the connection between military and football, for the Army personnel here to get a little taste of Seahawks football, and for the Seahawks football team to get a taste of the military as well. It's a great connection."



Although some may not know, the connection between football and service members has been a staple of deployments for years. Football games are one of the key programs played on television and radio while overseas.



"I remember on numerous occasions, coming back from a patrol in Afghanistan at 0300 in the morning, my whole platoon gathered at the TV in the cafeteria and turning on AFN to watch a football game," Kirk said. "This brought us joy and was a great stress relief."



For many Soldiers, watching football is a way to decompress, but it is also, like being in the Army, a way to be a part of something bigger than themselves.



"Every day we show up to something bigger than ourselves, and you're not in it for yourself in any of these jobs," Rhattigan said. "There's a lot of commonalities between being a Soldier and being a football player – and being part of a team. It's all about working together, building relationships, doing hard things not just for yourself but for the people next to you."



Even if one Soldier or player is outstanding in their field, the team ultimately accomplishes its mission. For Rhattigan, being a part of that bigger-than-himself mindset drove him to Westpoint and be part of both the Army and the Seahawks.



"Ultimately, it was being a part of a team bigger than myself, being with like-minded individuals who will attack each day and constantly strive for progress," Rhattigan said. "When I was choosing to go to West Point, it was really to be a part of one of the ultimate fighting forces on the planet.



"There were a lot of enticing factors that led me to West Point. I'm fortunate that I was able to play football there. Still, I'm fortunate to have learned and matured throughout my process there and on the military front, academically and certainly on the football field, because all three have contributed to who I am today."



Regardless of the equipment available or the organization's objective, a well-oiled, trained team accomplishes those goals. The Soldier and the player, although a different scope of objective, succeed by the team more than the individual alone, and events like these showcase the partnership and teamwork between the Army and its local communities.



"Every event that we've done has just been incredible. It's certainly great to bridge the connection between football and the military, and the community, JBLM, Seattle, and the twelves [another name for Seahawks fans]," Rhattigan said. And all the support that we get – I love coming down here. And all these events are unbelievable for us on both sides."

