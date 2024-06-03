Pompano Beach Native Exemplifies Forward-Deployed Naval Service

Courtesy Photo | SASEBO, Japan (June 3, 2024) Yeoman First Class Frantz Ferdinand, from Pompano Beach,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SASEBO, Japan (June 3, 2024) Yeoman First Class Frantz Ferdinand, from Pompano Beach, Florida, assigned to Amphibious Squadron 11 (PHIBRON 11), conducts his daily work while onboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) in Sasebo, Japan, June 3. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Consisting of the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), transport dock ships USS Green Bay (LPD 20) and USS New Orleans (LPD 18), and the dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47); Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 11 provides centralized planning embarkation, movement control, coordination and integration of all aspects of amphibious warfare. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Melseth) see less | View Image Page

SASEBO, Japan – Petty Officer 1st Class Frantz Ferdinand, a native of Pompano Beach, Florida, serves in Japan as a member of Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 11.



Today, Ferdinand serves PHIBRON 11 as a Yeoman – helping to complete, and process, administration; and as a divisional leading petty officer where he is responsible for the day-to-day leadership and development of four Sailors.



As the U.S. Navy’s only permanently embarked and forward deployed amphibious squadron, PHIBRON 11 serves in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



“I am extremely proud to serve my country and my family, and I’d like to thank my parents Louis and Ludia for believing in me and supporting my goals,” said Ferdinand. “I really enjoy being in a position to help Sailors. “From an admin standpoint, if a Sailor is experiencing a pay issue or needs to update their record, I like that I am able to walk them through that process and take some of that stress off their plate.”



Ferdinand attended Deerfield Beach High School and graduated in 2012.



He joined the Navy in 2015.



“The PHIBRON is successful thanks to Sailors like YN1 Ferdinand,” said the PHIBRON’s Commodore, Capt. Patrick German. “His attention to detail, willingness to apply hard work, diligence and long hours every day has not gone unnoticed; and I’m personally very proud of him and he should be incredibly proud of himself and his faithful service.”



Based in Sasebo, Japan, and consisting of the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), transport dock ships USS Green Bay (LPD 20) and USS New Orleans (LPD 18), and the dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47); Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 11 provides centralized planning embarkation, movement control, coordination and integration of all aspects of amphibious warfare.